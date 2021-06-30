PEABODY — Locals are cranking up the air conditioning as temperatures on the North Shore reach the mid- to high-90s. In some areas, the heat index is nearly 110 degrees.
Massachusetts — like much of the country — has taken steps to decrease its carbon footprint and invest in renewable energy resources in an effort to combat the effects of climate change. But during extreme weather conditions like the current heat wave, the region’s electric grid is under an abnormal amount of stress. According to Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company, these conditions often force the grid to rely on fossil fuel-powered resources, like the 55-megawatt “peaker” power plant proposed in Peabody.
MMWEC would own and operate the proposed natural gas-powered peaker plant. According to the organization, the sweltering heat and the subsequent stress on the region’s electric grid is proof of the value the proposed plant would have for the city and the region.
“Certainly, the recent heat wave has demonstrated the value of peaking capacity resources,” said MMWEC Spokesperson Kate Roy on Tuesday. “Just yesterday, (the electric grid operator) issued an abnormal conditions alert — the first step in a scarcity condition. This may occur again today.”
But environmental and climate change activist groups aren’t convinced.
“Making sure people are able to cool their homes during a heat wave depends on grid reliability that supports community health — and does not depend on a polluting peaker plant,” said Sarah Dooling, executive director of the Massachusetts Climate Action Network.
Mireille Bejjani, a community organizer for the community group Community Action Works, said heat waves like the one now are “brought to us by climate change.”
“The solution cannot be to build more fossil fuels,” Bejjani said. “Sticking with natural gas will not only further exacerbate the climate crisis and perpetuate dangerous weather patterns, it will also worsen air quality that is already harming residents’ health.”
Hot weather’s impact
Peaker plants are power plants that only run during times of system stress, such as periods of extreme heat or cold. In Peabody, there are already two peaker plants at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Waters River Substation, behind the Pulaski Street Industrial Park. The proposed plant — which is referred to as Project 2015A in public documents — would be the third fossil fuel-powered plant at that location.
“To the best of our knowledge, one of the Peabody units (peaker plants) has been running/has run over the past couple of days,” said Roy in a statement on Tuesday that explained the impact of the heat on the grid.
Plans to build the new plant have been in the works since 2015. But over the past 2-1/2 months, Project 2015A has come under fire by residents, local and state officials, and community groups who say they weren’t aware of the project until recently and are concerned about the plant’s potential health and environmental impacts.
In response to the outcry of criticism, MMWEC announced on May 11 that it was pausing plans to build the plant. In a statement, MMWEC said that while the project is on hold, the organization would meet with and seek input from community members, state officials and others in order to address environmental and health concerns and consider alternative energy options.
Over the past several months, MMWEC has repeatedly said that not only is Project 2015A cleaner and more efficient than the majority of other peaker plants in the region, but it is needed to meet requirements put in place by ISO-New England, the region’s electric grid operator.
During a community forum about Project 2015A earlier this month, PMLP Manager Charles Orphanos said ISO New England requires communities like Peabody to have the capacity to provide 140% of the power that was consumed during the previous year’s peak. This is intended to avoid blackouts and brownouts, Orphanos said.
What about batteries?
In a statement, Dooling said MMWEC should instead be looking at renewable energy resources in conjunction with battery storage to meet that need.
“Clean energy technologies. . . offer grid reliability, and in fact, might be more effective than natural gas peaker plants at increasing community resilience,” Dooling said. “Distributed energy systems can prevent outages during extreme weather, like heat waves, by responding quickly to grid fluctuations. If there is an outage, distributed energy systems continue to provide local power by operating like small, self-sufficient grids, powering essential community services until utility service is restored. Moreover, hot air holds more pollution which is exactly when this plant would run. The dirty peaker option is a deadly option — for people and for the climate. MMWEC can do better.”
But Roy said battery storage is not a current feasible alternative to the peaker plant.
“MMWEC has reached out to five utility scale battery manufacturers and developers to review updated battery technologies and their applicability to the Peabody site in delivering the desired capacity hedge that Project 2015A is designed to provide,” Roy said in a statement. “A battery producing similar capacity will not fit on the Peabody site.”
Roy said MMWEC also completed an analysis to compare batteries — assuming they could fit at the Peabody site — and Project 2015A.
“The analysis concludes that Project 2015A would provide capacity at a cost of $4.28 per kw-month for a 30-year period. A similar-sized battery would produce capacity at a cost of $9.24 per kw-month for a 15-year period,” Roy said in the statement, adding that while battery costs are declining, they have much shorter lifespans than that of fossil fuel powered plants. She said switching away from Project 2015A to batteries would also cost both MMWEC and the city money in the short and long terms.
Battery use still possible
MMWEC has said batteries powered by renewable energy sources are not a feasible option to replace Project 2015A, but also that batteries may still be a part of Peabody’s future.
Over the next several years, the use of utility-scale battery storage resources is expected to grow, MMWEC spokesperson Kate Roy said in a statement, and these batteries will likely be able to provide power during short-term grid stress.
That, Roy said, “reserves Project 2015A to provide for the longer but less frequent system reliability needs that the batteries can’t provide.”
Because of this anticipated change — in conjunction with the fact that the cost of running carbon-emitting plants will likely increase over the coming years— Project 2015A will likely not greatly increase the number of hours which it will be dispatched regardless of the effects of climate change, Roy said.
“The expectation is that Project 2015A’s annual hours of dispatch will be in the range of the current forecast of 239 hours with market forces expected to put downward pressure on the Project 2015A’s dispatch by ISO New England over the next two decades,” Roy said.