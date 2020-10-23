Kevin and Ryn Grant were never big on the idea of setting up a GoFundMe. The Castle, a board game cafe in Beverly that the married couple has run for five years, was struggling like everyone else due to the pandemic. But the concept of asking for financial help made them uncomfortable.
“We’re a business, and I kind of feel like if you give me money I should give you something in the first place,” Kevin Grant said.
But when the Grants posted a heartful message on Facebook about their dire financial situation on Oct. 11, some of their customers urged them to turn to the popular online fundraising tool.
A little more than two weeks later, the GoFundMe for The Castle has raised more than $9,500, nearly reaching its goal of $10,000.
“We were just overwhelmed by how many people helped us,” Kevin Grant said. “It’s been kind of humbling.”
The Castle is one of many examples of local businesses who turned to GoFundMe during the pandemic to help pay expenses and stay afloat.
A GoFundMe campaign proved to be a godsend for Melissa Sampson, who owns Marmadukes K9 Daycare in Middleton. The business had been open for less than a year when the pandemic hit, making it ineligible for the Paycheck Protection Program loans that helped so many other businesses.
Sampson started her GoFundMe in late March after being forced to close and raised $1,640 in less than three weeks.
“It helped out a lot,” Sampson said. “It’s not a lot of money but to us it is. We’re such a small business. It helped being able to keep up with cleaning supplies and a little bit of payroll.”
Most of the donations came from customers. “They were super sweet about it,” Sampson said.
In Salem, a GoFundMe for Finz Seafood & Grill and Sea Level Oyster bar raised $4,755 in the early days of the pandemic. George Carey, who owns both restaurants, said the money helped him pay his hourly employees when the restaurants shut down in March.
“They were left high and dry and we assisted them any way we could,” Carey said. “It allowed them all to get a few hundred dollars to help them pay rent and bills. Every little bit helps.”
A few other North Shore businesses are listed on GoFundMe.com as having started campaigns that raised no money. But Jodi Bee Bakes owner Doug Gust said he knew nothing about a GoFundMe page for his Salem business and planned to ask the site to take it down.
“I didn’t even know it was there,” Gust said.
GoFundMe says on its website that if an account is created without someone’s permission, the person or organization can report it by clicking the Report button at the bottom of the page.
Kevin Grant said all of the money raised by The Castle’s GoFundMe will be used to pay employees, many of whom are struggling college students or just out of college.
“We’re not living paycheck to paycheck, but some of our employees are,” he said. “They’re the people who really need it.”
In addition to the financial boost, the response to the fundraising has provided an emotional lift for the Grants.
“We always tried to be a community gathering spot where people can come and hang out and have a good time,” Kevin Grant said. “We obviously struck a chord in people’s hearts.”
