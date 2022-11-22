It was a sweet victory for Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe at a national ice cream competition earlier this month.
The ice cream maker, which operates storefronts in Gloucester, Peabody and Salem, took home the top award and several others at the North American Ice Cream Association contest in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 10.
Not only did Holy Cow’s “Ritzy AF” salted butter cracker ice cream that’s loaded with house-made Ritz Cracker Toffee Bark win national flavor of the year and Northeast flavor of the year, but its lemon curd ice cream stuffed with homemade lemon bars came in third place.
The business also earned a blue ribbon award for its chocolate flavor, and red ribbon awards for its vanilla and strawberry flavors {span}—{/span} all made by owner Mike Schifino and his team.
“It’s pretty cool because this was the biggest turnout they’ve ever had for this,” Schifino said. “There were more submissions, more samples to judge, so it’s exciting that we’re able to come out on top with great ice cream.”
The frozen treats were judged by food scientists from Cornell University. They conducted microbial testing and scored the desserts based on flavor, body texture and color. Holy Cow polled its Instagram followers on which flavors to submit ahead of the competition, with “Ritzy AF” taking the cake (or, in this case, ice cream).
The shop snagged runner-up titles at the competition in the past for its non-dairy lemon cookie flavor ice cream and Millionaire Shortbread flavor that was created in collaboration with Gloucester bakery Cake Ann. This year was the fourth time Holy Cow has entered the competition, but the first time it’s taken home ice cream gold.
Schifino never thought he’d win an honor for his ice cream when he started, let alone that he’d ever make the dessert.
He originally bought Holy Cow’s location on Pleasant Street in Gloucester to rehab the building’s apartments. He learned an ice cream shop had occupied its first-floor storefront over a decade before, and decided to give the business a second life.
Holy Cow opened in 2014 under the same name as the original shop. It started out only selling Richardson’s Ice Cream, but as time went on, Schifino added ice cream sandwiches made with homemade cookies and sold funky flavors he and his team came up with themselves.
They were a hit, Schifino said. Before long, the menu was made entirely by Holy Cow staff.
“During COVID, things really picked up,” he said. “People were traveling from afar to get our pints and we pivoted from scoops to just doing pre-made pints and all those typical COVID stuff.”
Holy Cow expanded to 86 Andover St. in Peabody in 2021 and opened a seasonal shop at the Salem Willows last spring.
“We couldn’t keep up anymore with what we were doing,” Schifino said. “We found a place (in Peabody) that we could make more ice cream in with a bigger operation and bigger equipment.”
Holy Cow’s success all goes back to his team, Schifino said. and the operation could keep getting bigger.
“We want to continue to improve what we have currently, and we definitely want to continue to reach other communities,” he said.
