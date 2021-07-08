SALEM — Heritage Days is returning, and so are the fireworks.
This year's Heritage Days festival will run Aug. 2 through 8 with a lineup of events celebrating Salem, with a major focus on providing events for seniors, the first of which is a "Charlie Card Day" to help seniors sign up for CharlieCards to ride the train or MBTA bus.
The lineup also includes community concerts and movies, ice cream-centered offerings and a fireworks display at Derby Wharf on Friday, Aug. 6.
"This year, especially, I'm grateful that we have the opportunity to celebrate all that makes Salem the vibrant and special community that we all love," said Mayor Kim Driscoll. "My thanks to all the organizations, community partners, and city staff whose efforts make this annual event possible."
This year marks the 59th running of Heritage Days. It would've been the 60th, but events were curtailed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the festival's Tour-A-Truck event — featuring tours of vehicles from Salem's police, fire and public services departments — is combining with a K9 demonstration and the Salem Police & Firefighters vs. Salem Youth basketball game. That will run at Salem Common on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.
To view the full list of events, visit salem.com/heritagedays.
- Dustin Luca