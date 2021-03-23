High-rise for elderly, disabled to get 'emergency' elevator repairs

BEVERLY — The city has agreed to help pay for “emergency” repairs to the elevators in a seven-story Beverly Housing Authority building that is home to more than 100 elderly and disabled residents.
The Beverly Community Preservation Committee voted Thursday to contribute $237,000 for the project at the Garden City Towers on Sohier Road. The work will cost $735,000 overall.
“This is a really important project,” Beverly Housing Authority director of modernization Dawn Goodwin told the committee. “We had a breakdown today. I just worry that if we don’t get this done, you have seven floors with 106 people that might not be able to get out of there.”
The elevators at Garden City Towers, which was built in 1974, have needed major repairs for years, according to the housing authority’s request for funding from the Community Preservation Committee. Over the last two years there have been 26 emergency calls for people being stuck in the elevators or the elevators not working, the agency said. Two of those calls were for the emergency medical service elevator, which is larger and can accommodate a gurney.
The problems are particularly concerning because the 106 residents of the federally-funded public housing high-rise building are either elderly or disabled, with many using wheelchairs or walkers. In its application, the housing authority called the elevators the “life blood of Garden City Towers.”
“If the elevators become inoperable, resident at GCT would have to be relocated and the ability to do that would be next to impossible for 106 people, especially where elevators are necessary for those who cannot do stairs,” the application said.
The Beverly Housing Authority had earmarked two years of its federal capital funds, or $498,000, for the repair project, but was still $237,000 short of the cost of the project, the agency said. The agency applied for that money through the city’s Community Preservation Act fund under the category of community preservation, because it will preserve community housing, the application said.
The Community Preservation Committee voted 9-0 in favor of the request.
The elevators will be repaired one at a time so that one of them is always in service, according to the housing authority. The project is expected to be completed by November of 2022.
In an interview, Goodwin said residents are safe in the meantime because the elevators are kept running through regular maintenance. If an elevator stops working, a repair company is called immediately, she said.
“They’re absolutely safe in there because we’re committed to maintaining those elevators,” Goodwin said. “We’re going to keep them safe.”
Kevin Buswell, who has lived at the Garden City Towers for 21 years, said he is not concerned about the safety of the elevators.
“They break down once in awhile, but it hasn’t affected me before,” said Buswell, 61, who lives on the sixth floor. “They are very slow though.”
Kevin Kelly, president of the Beverly Tenants Association, also said the elevators are safe. The association represents about 600 elderly and disabled Beverly Housing Authority residents.
“At no time was there concern about catastrophic failure,” he said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.