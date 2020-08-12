High-risk cities, towns on notice

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is putting more than two dozen cities and towns with rising COVID-19 infection rates on notice that they will be subject to beefed up enforcement of the state's reopening rules.
Baker said at least 33 communities, including Salem and Lawrence, have average daily infection rates higher than the 4 cases per 100,000 people the state is using as a benchmark based on federal health guidelines.
"The good news is that the vast majority of communities are experiencing low COVID case numbers, and most are seeing trends that are moving in the right direction," Baker told reporters at a Statehouse briefing on Tuesday. "However, there are about 33 communities ... that will require specific strategies to battle COVID-19."
Baker said the state's intention isn't to shame communities but to direct federal and state aid to help them battle the virus and enforce the reopening rules. Access to businesses, parks or playgrounds also may be limited in higher risk communities if infections can be traced back to those venues.
The Baker administration released a color-coded map showing communities near or over the high-risk mark. Four cities shaded red — Revere, Chelsea, Everett and Lynn — report a daily infection rate of 8 or more cases per 100,000 residents.
Twenty-nine others shaded yellow — including Salem, Lawrence, Peabody, Middleton and Georgetown — report an infection rate of more than 4 cases per 100,000.
A number of other cities and towns were shaded green on the state's map to indicate fewer than 4 cases per 100,000. They include Gloucester, Methuen, Haverhill, Andover, North Andover, Ipswich and Swampscott, the governor’s hometown.
Most communities in the state were not shaded, meaning they have fewer than five total cases of COVID-19.
Baker's announcement comes as his administration puts the brakes on reopening amid an uptick in COVID-19 infections. Beginning Tuesday, the size of outdoor gatherings allowed in Massachusetts will drop from 100 to 50 at both public and private locations.
A new executive order signed by Baker on Friday requires everyone over age 2 to wear a face covering at organized gatherings of more than 10 people involving more than one household, including private indoor or backyard parties.
The Baker administration is also postponing step two of phase 3 of the state's reopening plan in an effort to tamp down new virus cases. The changes will affect indoor theaters and recreational venues — such as roller skating rinks, laser tag and trampoline parks — which are considered high risk because of the potential for close contact.
State and local police have been given the authority to enforce the reopening rules and issue tickets up to $500 for each violation.
Baker attributes the recent uptick, in part, to COVID-19 clusters caused by parties and other large gatherings where people were not wearing face coverings or social distancing.
As of Tuesday, Massachusetts had reported 112,969 virus cases and 8,529 deaths since the outbreak began in mid-March..
Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said the governor's decision to identify communities at higher risk makes sense.
"The state has finite resources to battle this virus,” he said. "So this targeted approach will make sure that the administration is providing the support to cities and towns where there may be greater than average spread of infections.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
||||