DANVERS — Logan Traicia, 15 and a student at Peabody High School, said that running cross country was one of the few things that he was looking forward to this fall.
“Especially with everything going on right now,” he said, referencing the changes schools have made in response to the coronavirus crisis, “it would be nice to have one thing that would give us a sense of normalcy.”
Logan was one of well over 100 high school athletes from across the region, along with their friends and family members, who gathered outside Town Hall Friday to protest the recent decision by the 12 principals of Northeastern Conference schools to move the entire fall sports season to the floating “Fall 2" period, scheduled to take place between Feb. 22 and April 25.
Seven schools in The Salem News coverage area — Beverly, Danvers, Salem, Peabody, Marblehead, Swampscott, and league newcomer Masconomet — are part of the Northeastern Conference.
The local athletes waved signs and chanted phrases like "Let us play" and "save our season" as they marched from Town Hall to the intersection of Conant, Maple, Elm, and High streets. As they chanted, there was a chorus of honking horns and shouts of approval from passing cars. A Danvers fire truck even honked in support.
Police officers were also present and directed traffic during the march.
Many of the athletes who attended the protest said they hoped the large turnout would inspire conference and school officials to reconsider their decision. Some specified that districts with fewer cases of coronavirus should be allowed to play.
“We want the NEC to know we want to play,” said Ashley Curcur, 17, one of the captains of the Danvers High School girls soccer team. “There's enough teams to play that aren't in the red zone.”
Many athletes said they were disappointed with the fact that the athletes were not consulted about the NEC’s decision.
“The only people who are worried are the people who aren't playing,” said Peabody High School soccer player Amber Kiricoples, 17. “Our parents are going to let us play. The only ones who care are the ones super high up and sitting at their desks.”
Adam Abdulghani, 16 and a cross country runner at Peabody High School, said he will be extremely disappointed if the fall season ultimately gets canceled.
“You only get it four times in your life,” he said, “so to lose one of them, it sucks.”
Morgan Bovardi, 17 and a soccer player at Masconomet, said the disappointment is compounded for a senior who have looked forward to celebratory events like “senior night.”
“I was obviously devastated, because it's our senior season” she said about the moment she found out the season had been postponed. “We don’t understand why NEC was the only conference that was moved.”
Sam Carnivale, 17 and a soccer player at Beverly High School, said she and her teammates were especially looking forward to the fall season because their academic semester is completely remote.
“Having a sport gave us something to look forward to,” she said, “because right now we're just sitting in our house all day.”
||||