SALEM — City leaders are in the process of establishing a shelter at Salem High School for quarantining local homeless people exposed to COVID-19.
The School Committee, during a virtual meeting Monday night, approved the use of the high school's field house for an emergency shelter to take possibly at-risk homeless individuals out of the general population.
The shelter is being set up "to not only protect a group of vulnerable citizens, but also the rest of the greater population of Salem," said police Chief Mary Butler. "I can't have folks walking around being contagious and have that multiply exponentially."
The proposed shelter is due to be online by Thursday, though it doesn't have a set number of beds, staffing and more, according to Butler.
Rather, it's going to operate on an as-needed basis, the chief said.
"The one piece we do know (about COVID-19) is this thing's incubation is somewhere between three and 14 days," Butler said. "If there was a known exposure situation — and that obviously needs to be articulated — then (the city can) remove them from the places where they are, from the shelter, so it isn't impacting other people."
The shelter is being established in concert with officials from Beverly and Lynn, according to Butler. Officials from Peabody have also been involved in conversations but aren't currently involved in the effort.
"There have been some preliminary conversations with the mayor in Peabody," she said, "but they don't have the same type of homeless population that Salem, Beverly and Lynn has... not saying they don't have homeless because they do, but the concern is for both those in the shelter and those on the streets, because having those on the street sick and walking around is problematic."
The high school's field house was chosen for the shelter because of its size and availability of shower facilities, according to Butler. It is also being set up as a partnership due to how resources are shared between Lifebridge and River House, shelters in Salem and Beverly that run under the same organization, and because it made more sense to pool resources into a single shelter rather than operating one in each city.
The proposal drew some criticism from School Committee member Jim Fleming Monday night.
"How about Beverly?" Fleming said at the meeting. "Was Beverly High School's beautiful new field house looked at?" He raised the same question about Lynn Classical High School, to which Butler said neither location had been considered.
"I don't think the site selection was appropriate, nor was it complete," Fleming said before lodging the lone dissenting vote on the matter. "We could've looked at other sites rather than us assume (other cities' homeless populations)."
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who also chairs the School Committee, took exception to the comment and Fleming's later suggestion that he is "trying to protect the Salem population."
"I'm interested in protecting Salem's population as well. We have a homeless population," Driscoll said. "The worst thing that can happen is for us to not do anything or squabbling over where a site is set up."
