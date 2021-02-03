SALEM — Plans to build 280 housing units on 16 acres off Highland Avenue have fallen through.
It remains unclear why developers for Overlook Acres withdrew their plans after securing permits to build, or what that could mean for the multiple properties that together made up the site.
Ward 3 Councilor Patti Morsillo, who represents the area, announced Overlook Acres' withdrawal earlier this week, releasing a statement from the company in her newsletter to Salem residents and in a Facebook post.
"This withdrawal was not a simple decision, nor our intention given the significant investments of our own time, capital, and, in particular, the enormous efforts of our consultant team and all of the stakeholders along the way," the statement read.
Overlook Acres was one of two large housing developments proposed near what became known as the cineplex site — land from 355 to 373 Highland Ave. targeted in 2015 for an entertainment complex that would never materialize. The other, a 180-unit development planned by Jefferson Apartment Group, was withdrawn midway through last year as the COVID-19 pandemic escalated, attorney Joe Correnti confirmed.
The two projects fueled debate over use of the cineplex site and the health of Highland Avenue, a busy state road that regularly jams up during the afternoon commute. Residents in the Barnes-Clark-Wyman neighborhood criticized the projects for their size and their intention to share access via Cedar Road, a small, dead-end street off Highland Avenue.
While the Jefferson proposal would have developed the cineplex site — that property remains for sale, Morsillo said — Overlook Acres would have been built on several parcels that wrap around the site.
Overlook Acres was originally pitched as a 324-unit project but narrowed down to 280 units during Planning Board review. Morsillo said the developers for Overlook Acres worked to shape the project based on comments from neighbors and various city boards and officials.
"This all started last December (2019), that these two different projects were going before the city with two different visions," Morsillo said. "At the same time, (Overlook Acres) was such a good process, and I think the project that came out of it — the layout, number of units — was just developed into a really good project."
Still, it's unclear why the project won't move forward. The Conservation Commission cleared the project last September, and the Planning Board approved it just before Halloween. Neither Morsillo nor Tom Daniel, Salem's planning director, could say why the developers withdrew.
Two officials with Overlook Acres, Pavel Espinal and Chris Koeplin, declined to comment on their decision beyond the statement Morsillo released.
"We're especially appreciative of the productive dialog with the Barnes neighborhood and would like to extend our gratitude to the Planning Board, Design Review Board, Conservation Commission, and all of the city administration officials," Overlook's statement concluded.
Overlook Acres' shadow is likely to last in Salem for some time. The process prompted officials to draw up a wetlands protection ordinance over the last several months. Morsillo said Planning Board and Conservation Commission members are working with the Planning Department on the ordinance, so it's unclear when it will be formally proposed.
"It's frustrating, because I feel like the neighborhood did such a good job going to the meetings, making their voices heard, raising questions and issues," Morsillo said. "It led to so much good — working on a wetlands ordinance, the Planning Board restricting rock crushing on-site when they got to construction... That's huge news, and anyone who lives near a construction site anywhere would appreciate that as a condition on approval."
Whatever happens going forward, it's clear that any projects proposed for the cineplex area will need to work together on access and other issues, Daniel said.
"At some point, 'will they be coming back?' is a question," Daniel said.
Elsewhere along busy Highland Avenue, construction continues. Traders Row, a 212-unit, multi-building project on the corner of Traders Way and First Street, behind Shaw's and T.J. Maxx, is moving forward.
"Traders Row is going great," Morsillo said. "They're very communicative. They give me weekly updates on what's going on so the neighbors know what they're looking at and when they're looking at the work."
