SALEM — A developer looking to build 324 apartments off Highland Avenue has been asked to go back to the drawing board.
Overlook Acres, a 324-unit project consisting of five buildings along 379, 383 and 387 Highland Ave., opened its public hearing in front of the Planning Board Thursday night with strong opposition from neighbors in regard to traffic and density, and a good deal of criticism from board members. The matter was continued to a future meeting, where more discussion will focus on specific aspects of the project.
The project, though not linked to it, wraps around another 180 units of housing targeting 355 to 373 Highland Ave., where a now-scrapped 10-screen cineplex had been previously proposed.
Some of the heaviest criticism Thursday focused on the connection to Barnes Road, a single-family neighborhood that borders the cineplex and Overlook Acres sites to the south. The neighborhood also includes homes on Barnes Circle, Clark Avenue and Clark Street.
“Right now, Barnes can’t even handle two cars. It isn’t wide enough to handle it,” said Anthony Brooks, a Clark Avenue resident. “It’s absolutely insane to put a complex like it and have multiples of vehicles, hundreds of vehicles. ... Barnes was never designed for that.”
Though the project does propose a connection to Barnes Road, it would also directly connect to Highland Avenue. The plans include a three-story building with 8,450 square feet of proposed retail and two stories of apartments. Four other buildings would be entirely residential and scattered throughout the property.
Daniel Mills, a traffic engineer with MDM Transportation Consultants, said traffic coming to and from the site on Highland Avenue is pretty evenly split in either direction. Traffic analysis showed 60% of cars are expected to head north toward downtown Salem, with the remaining 40% driving toward Lynn. In the evening, cars would almost equally come from either direction to Overlook Acres.
At the peak morning hour for traffic, Overlook Acres would generate 43 vehicle trips to the north and 44 to the south, while peak evening trips to the site would see 50 cars coming from Lynn and 50 from Salem, according to Mills.
He noted, however, that the primary access to the property would be through Barnes Road, with “the secondary egress on Highland Avenue.”
Tim Flynn, the city councilor for Ward 4 on the opposite side of Highland Avenue, condemned that part of the plan. That’s in part based on the other development being proposed alongside Overlook Acres.
“I don’t think it’s fair to this neighborhood,” Flynn said. “This is over-development.”
Ann DeLuca, a Clark Avenue resident, argued that the roads making up the neighborhood weren’t “built for that amount of traffic.”
“I find it a little difficult to believe these traffic reports,” DeLuca said. “I don’t believe they’re accurate, and I can’t imagine what will happen to Barnes with this.”
Planning Board Chairman Ben Anderson also wasn’t shy in his criticism of the plan. Part of that focused on the developer’s plans to build the buildings at lower elevations than the Barnes Road neighborhood, that way the four-story-tall buildings match the height of neighboring single-family homes at their highest points.
“I’m sort of struck by the size of these buildings, the scale of them and the number of them,” Anderson said. “You’re creating flat planes to create pads for these buildings, very large buildings, and you have seas of parking and roadways leading to it. ... There’s a lost opportunity to incorporate the varied nature of the topography.”
Planning Board member Matt Smith, meanwhile, asked the developers to “go back to the drawing board and conceive of a smaller development.”
“I’d ask you to think about the density levels you’ve put into this project,” Smith said.
Board absences
To open the meeting, Anderson addressed the absence of several board members that affected the last Planning Board meeting in February and delayed the hearing until now.
With Overlook neighbors attending that meeting in force and only five of the board’s nine members in attendance, project attorney Scott Grover asked that the hearing be delayed so there would be no problems with having a majority of the board present to later vote on the project.
Board members are only allowed to miss one meeting on a project, after which they must review materials and recordings and sign a document saying they’re caught up on the project. If a member has two or more absences, they are considered ineligible to vote. The project needs six votes to pass.
“I understand last week was upsetting to some people in the public, about the continuance,” Anderson said. “Everybody (in the audience) works hard and shows up to meetings on their own time. We do the same.”
Anderson explained that board members are volunteers appointed by the mayor. He also said they “evaluate each project based on the zoning ordinances and look at what we think is best for the city, best for the neighborhood, and in some cases what’s fair for the applicant and developer. We try to find middle ground.”
“It’s unfortunate that (the delay) happened,” Anderson said. “These things do happen.”
