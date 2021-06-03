BEVERLY — As a historian, Ed Brown was always trying to find the local tie to a story — in particular, the connection to his hometown of Beverly.
The dropping of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki? Beverly native Frederick Ashworth was one of the crew members on board the plane.
Legendary baseball player Stuffy McInnis? Sure, he was from Gloucester, but did you know he played on a Beverly team when he was a teenager?
Brown's devotion to his hometown and its history will be celebrated on Saturday, June 5, with the second annual Ed Brown Day. Brown, a longtime volunteer with Historic Beverly who died in 2019 at the age of 80, will be honored at Hale Farm, one of three 17th century houses owned by the organization.
"That was the property that he loved the most," Historic Beverly Director Susan Goganian said.
The day will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include free tours of Hale Farm, a beer garden by Gentile Brewing Company, and a historical reenactor portraying McInnis, the subject of one of Brown's several books on local history.
Goganian said Historic Beverly staffers will be wearing "Ask me about Ed Brown" buttons, "so we can talk about Ed and all the things he did for both Historic Beverly and the city." Last year's inaugural Ed Brown Day was held remotely due to the pandemic.
Brown was born in Beverly and lived in Beverly Farms for most of his life. He worked for 35 years as a newspaper reporter and editor on the North Shore, mostly with the Salem Evening News. He was a longtime coach for Beverly Little League and was awarded a service to youth award from the Beverly Regional YMCA in 1983.
At Historic Beverly, Brown volunteered for years as a researcher, writer, tour guide and trustee. His local history books included "Thieves, Cowbeaters and Other True Tales of Colonial Beverly," "What Only Two Could Do," the story about Ashworth's role in the Nagasaki bombing, and "That's the Stuff, Kid," about McInnis.
"Ed cared a great deal about preserving historic spaces and the stories we tell about them," Goganian said. "He was an absolute wizard with knowledge, and if he didn't know the answer to something, he liked nothing better than to figure it out."
Goganian said Brown had a particular affinity for Hale Farm, where his mother once served on a committee to care for the property. Hale Farm was the home of John Hale, a pastor who played a key role in the Salem Witch Trials of 1692.
"Ed was a great storyteller about what happened there," Goganian said.
In addition to Ed Brown Day at Hale Farm, Saturday is opening day for all three of Historic Beverly's houses. There will be free admission to Balch House and John Cabot House as well as Hale Farm.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
