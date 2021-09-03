The old Knights of Columbus building in Salem has begun its new life as an 18-unit apartment building, after three years of construction led to a ribbon-cutting to mark the opening of units Thursday afternoon. The circa-1819 mansion, built for Salem shipmaster Nathaniel Silsbee, was bought by the Knights of Columbus in 1907. Spire Investments emerged as a potential buyer of the property in 2018 when the organization determined it was no longer financially feasible to hold on to the building. Out of that grew "The Breakaway at Salem Common," a project with 18 apartments, between them a mix of one- to three-bedroom units that range from 700 to 2,900 square feet in space, according to Merry Fox Realty.
