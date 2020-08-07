PEABODY — An Oak Street resident called police, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, to report that her parked vehicle had just been hit by another car that kept on going.
She said it was a blue Honda with Massachusetts plates and she last saw it on Oak Street, headed toward Foster.
Not 10 minutes later, at 6:42 p.m., police were sent to 21 County St., after a resident called to report an intoxicated man had just jumped over his fence and was leaning against his car.
He said the man was wearing a red polo shirt, blue pants and white shoes.
As they were talking, a third caller told police a man matching that description had just walked onto his property at 22 Carlton St.
Police were quick to respond and arrived before the man could leave again.
After a quick check, they identified him as Melvin Julio Pascual, 22, of 30 Nelson St., Apt. 1, Lynn. He also came up as the owner of a blue Honda Civic, the same as the suspect vehicle in the earlier hit-and-run. But where was the car?
At 6:47 p.m., 17 minutes after the first call, a fourth caller reported from 67 Lynn St. that a blue Honda Civic, with left-side damage, had apparently been abandoned by the roadside.
Inside the car was a 2-year-old boy in a car seat, asleep and unhurt. He was taken to Northshore Childrens Hospital — Salem to be checked as a precaution.
The Blue Honda, with the familiar Massachusetts plate number, now identified as the vehicle in the Oak Street hit-and-run, was towed.
Pascual, was arrested and charged with drunken driving, 2nd offense; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; child endangerment while under the influence; disorderly conduct; and trespass.
A representative from the Department of Children and Families was with the child in the hospital when her mother came to pick her up later.
