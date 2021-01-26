SALEM — A Salem Superior Court judge said on Tuesday that he is giving priority to the case against a former private youth hockey coach charged with sexually abusing eight boys on the North Shore, a case that like hundreds of others across the state has been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But while Judge Thomas Drechsler wants to have the case against Christopher Prew, 34, in front of a jury by April, that plan could be complicated by a number of factors beyond the judge's control, he acknowledged during a status hearing.
Prew, who was living in Marblehead at the time of his arrest in February 2018, is charged with indecent assaults and rapes involving a total of eight boys in Essex County. He is also charged with sexually abusing a ninth boy in Middlesex County and in Vermont.
"This is certainly one of the highest priority cases," Drechsler told prosecutor Kate MacDougall and defense lawyer Kelli Porges during the hearing, which came during a session given over to scheduling and re-scheduling several of the county's most serious cases, including three pending murder trials.
At the moment, there are no jury trials taking place in the state. A district court trial took place last week as a test of how jury trials could resume in some courthouses that, like the Ruane Judicial Center, have adequate ventilation.
That trial involved just six jurors, but Prew and other defendants facing potential state prison time must be tried by a jury of 12 — and in such cases judges usually also pick two to four "alternate" jurors.
While the district court trial involved just two witnesses, the Prew trial will likely involve the testimony of at least eight boys, some or all of their parents, police and other investigators.
MacDougall told the judge she expects the trial to take about two weeks.
One potential wrinkle: MacDougall told the judge she will be meeting with the parents of the boys over the coming weeks, and one concern she has is whether parents are willing to bring their children, who cannot be vaccinated, into a courthouse during the pandemic.
She also raised concerns about one witness, whom she did not identify, who suffers from weakened immunity.
After Drechsler said he will begin trying one case at a time starting in March, and that he anticipates trying the Prew case by April, Porges asked for a firmer date — or at least a status date.
Drechsler agreed to schedule a hearing on March 8 to give her and MacDougall a better idea when the case could start.
He also asked whether the two sides had discussed resolving the case short of a trial.
“That seems unlikely,” MacDougall told the judge.
