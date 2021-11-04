DANVERS - A Billerica man who'd had his 4 1/2 page criminal record sealed before going to work at Hogan Regional Center in Danvers is now being held without bail on charges that he shoved a developmentally-disabled resident into a wall, leaving the man paralyzed.
The resident later died.
Patrick Tracey, 56, had worked at the Danvers facility as a direct service worker for about a decade before the Sept. 12 incident, which led to an investigation by the Disabled Persons Protection Commission and state police.
He pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery on a disabled person causing serious injury and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury last month. On Friday he was ordered held without bail by a Salem District Court judge.
The state is still waiting for a medical examiner's report as to the cause of death, and charges could be upgraded.
But when paramedics and EMTs arrived at Hogan about 3 1/2 hours after the incident allegedly occurred, the man was unable to move his arms or legs, according to the investigator's report. His heart stopped twice as he was being transported and treated, according to court papers.
Tracey told investigators that the resident had asked to be taken outside for a cigarette, and said that when he told the man they would have to wait for another staffer to supervise other residents, the man became agitated and jumped up to a wall-mounted television and punched it twice, smashing the screen.
Tracey said he then took the man to a "time out" room.
That's where other staff found him, face down on the floor, which was padded. A nurse later told investigators she provided him with pills and some water, which she said she had to give him by lifting his head off the floor.
It wasn't until around 10:30 p.m. that an ambulance was called. The resident told paramedics and multiple hospital workers, "A man, a man, a man shoved me into a wall. My neck, my neck."
He told a nurse that his assailant was "Pat."
The man suffered severe neck and spinal injuries and a cut and hematoma on his forehead.
He did not, investigators noted, have any injuries to his hands, something that could be expected after smashing a television screen.
Witnesses, including several residents, told police that Tracey had pulled or dragged the man into the time out room.
One of the witnesses, a resident, repeatedly asked an investigator when the man would be coming back to Hogan, then realized he's "not coming back," and ended the interview.
It was only after his initial court appearance on Oct. 19 that prosecutors learned that Tracey had a prior criminal record, including allegations of prior assaultive behavior, and had to file a motion to unseal that criminal history.
Tracey's lawyer, Jeffrey Sweeney, said Thursday that he was not in a position to comment on the allegations at this point.
A status hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23 in the case.