Holiday parade to return for 2021

BEVERLY — An August heat wave is as good a time as any to talk about the return of the Beverly Holiday Parade. Organizers have announced that the parade will return this year after they were forced to cancel it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 parade has been scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m.
"We're very excited," Beverly Holiday Parade Committee member Al Temkin said. "People really want to see this. I think it's one of those events in Beverly like Homecoming that people just look forward to."
The parade began in 1947 and was held every year until last year. Temkin said it's considered one of the oldest holiday parades in the country. This year the theme will be honoring Beverly's front-line and essential workers.
Temkin said the news that the parade will return this year has sparked interest among organizations and people who want to participate. It usually includes more than 30 groups, from marching bands to dance clubs to Santa Claus. Boston Red Sox mascots Wally and Tessie will be back this year.
Temkin said the parade almost has a full slate of participants already. There's also been strong support from donors and sponsors.
"It's clear to me that people are just itchy to get back to normalcy and do the things that we always enjoyed all those years," Temkin said.
The parade will start at Beverly High School and head down Cabot Street, with performers stopping at a viewing stand in front of City Hall. The parade continues to its end at the Beverly train depot, a total of 1.7 miles.
Anyone wishing to donate, sponsor, participate, or volunteer to help out can visit beverlyholidayparade.com.
