Holy Cow coming to Peabody at former Chandler's

Holy cow! They’re expanding?
That’s right, the award-winning creamery Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe at 80 Pleasant St. in Gloucester is expanding its operations to 86 Andover St., Route 114, in Peabody.
“This new location will not only help us extend our reach to our customers of the North Shore, but the new facility and equipment will also allow us to make our ice cream even better for both of our locations,” owner Mike Schifino wrote on the creamery’s Facebook page earlier this week.
In a follow-up interview, Schifino explained that the new store was "the perfect next step" as "there has been a huge fan base outside of Gloucester."
With the additional space, he said that Holy Cow is "going to be making our ice cream even better now."
Holy Cow’s second location is taking the place of the former Chandler’s Ice Cream, which had been a fixture on Route 114 for nearly 70 years.
Chandler’s first closed in 2003 after a fire and then resumed operations in 2009, only to close up shop once again in 2013.
In 2018, the property was used for a short period by Stem Cultivation — a locally based company — to prepare pieces of a structure to grow marijuana vertically and hydroponically. At the time, the company’s CEO Kyle Moffitt noted there was no pot being grown on site.
DownRiver Ice Cream, based in Essex, also took over the site for a time.
Ward 4 City Councilor Ed Charest, who represents that side of Route 114, said that even though several businesses at the property since the 2003 fire have struggled, he believes Holy Cow could have what it takes to be successful.
“The last two places maybe weren't as established in their other businesses to be able to carry them past opening up,” Charest said, explaining that any business there has to navigate a complicated set of challenges — heavy car traffic, a close-knit neighborhood with strong opinions about what they want to see at the property, and a permit that prohibits the sale of most food.
“But I know they have a great reputation up in Gloucester," he said. "I’ve never been there, but I've been told by younger generations that they have very high quality ice cream.”
Charest said he and Schifino are hoping to meet sometime in the near future to discuss “the community and knowing their environment and where they are situated.”
He added that he strongly suggested a neighborhood meeting for people to get to know them and air any concerns. He also told the broker it's important for the owners to think about how to orient the layout to protect customers from bustling Route 114.
“I have no reason to believe they won't do things the right way,” Charest said. “They are very respected within the Gloucester area, and I know they do a lot in the community up there.”
Schifino was working in real estate when he first purchased an abandoned property in 2014 that neighbored St. Ann Church in Gloucester. The time and effort he's put in over the years has created a creamery that has not only churned out ice cream worthy of nine awards of excellence from the National Ice Cream Retailers Association, but also become a namesake throughout his hometown, and the region.
When Schifino announced the news of the second location via social media on Monday, his post garnered over 200 responses from ice cream-lovers from both Gloucester and Peabody.
Many people who live close to the new location or drive by in their commutes posted to express their excitement about the expansion.
“This Gloucester gal, now Peabody gal is excited,” Kathleen Winchester Palmer wrote.
Others noted how they are eager to have such a variety of flavors in both cities.
“I can’t wait! We have been to the Gloucester location. The ice cream is delicious and the creative flavors are unreal!” Arlene Iannetti wrote.
Beyond just the standard vanilla, chocolate, and vanilla-chocolate swirl flavors, Schifino and his staff mix it up with flavors like Lucky Charms cereal, honey graham cracker, and bourbon ice cream loaded with house-made candied pecan chocolate chip blondies and bourbon butterscotch.
Holy Cow also regularly gets behind charitable endeavors. In January, Holy Cow donated 100% of proceeds for one weekend, $7,000, to the Barstool Fund run by Dave Portnoy to raise money to save small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Schifino recently created the Tipsy Gull ice cream flavor as part of a fundraiser for an Alzheimer's research campaign by Warren Waugh and Cidalia Schwartz, both of the Peabody-based Lyon Waugh Auto Group, and for suicide awareness.
The new Peabody location is anticipated to open at the end of May.
“We can’t thank our loyal customers enough for your continued support these past few years,” Schifino wrote. “We look forward to serving you the best ice cream we can possibly make for years to come.”
