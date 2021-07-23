SALEM — It's a field of dreams, seven years in the making.
City officials celebrated the opening of the newly overhauled Bertram Field at a ceremony held Thursday afternoon, marking the conclusion of years of projects upgrading the Salem's leading sports facility.
Breanna Stead, a 17-year-old high school senior and captain of the school's girls soccer and lacrosse teams, said every part of the project excited her. But it was the locker rooms that stood out to her the most.
"They have so much more room in all of them, and there's room for game planning, whiteboards," Stead said. "We never had that before. It will increase our game prep."
The sports campus, located behind Collins Middle School off of Highland Avenue, has been the target of two major construction projects in the past decade. It first got a new $2 million turf field and track in 2014 to represent "Phase 1" targeting the site.
That was followed by another $6 million in upgrades touching everything else at the facility — the long-discussed "Phase 2" of the project that started last August and just now finished.
Phase 2 brought a new 6,000-square-foot field house to the complex, giving the facility new locker rooms, bathrooms, coach and referee rooms, parking and a new handicap-accessible press box. The project also factored in technology upgrades for both team coordination and training, security improvements, more efficient lighting, solar power, heating and cooling systems, and three electric vehicle charging stations.
The facility also has a modest concourse area, with a ramp leading to the facility's field and the rest leading to concessions, bathrooms and the site's begrudgingly beloved metal bleachers.
State Rep. Paul Tucker joked about whether the mayor kept plans for heated bleachers. Perhaps disappointed by the response — "those were value-engineered out, sorry," apologized Mayor Kim Driscoll — he conceded that the new facility was still "quite a thing."
"When athletes come here, they'll be proud to host the New England Conference and beyond," Tucker said.
Superintendent Steve Zrike, whose administration works out of Collins Middle, said he looks forward to "having this right in my back yard. I need to do some running. Tucker... if you want to join me, I need to shed some Ell-Bees (phonetically spelling the abbreviation for pound)."
Then, Zrike got serious.
"I saw the construction, was bothered by the construction all year, but I knew it was for a good reason — and today was my first chance to walk in," Zrike said. "It's really breathtaking when you see this facility, compared to other facilities."
Phase 2 was funded through city bonds, Community Preservation Act cash, more than $168,000 from the state's Municipal Vulnerability Grant, "utility incentives" from National Grid worth $90,000, and private donations, according to a city statement announcing the celebration Thursday.
Though the project was aided by donations, the need for donations hasn't gone away. They're still being accepted to cover new equipment for the field. For more information, visit salemathleticsfund.org.
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||