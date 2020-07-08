Home-rule petition sought by city

BEVERLY - The city is now planning to enlist the Massachusetts Legislature in its long effort to get a restaurant on the waterfront.
The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a request by Mayor Mike Cahill to submit a "home-rule petition" asking the state Legislature to pass a bill allowing the city to lease city-owned property at 1 Water St. for a restaurant.
The city actually signed a 40-year lease more than a year ago with Beverly Restaurant Associates LLC to build a 350-seat restaurant on the site next to the Beverly-Salem bridge. But City Solicitor Stephanie Williams told councilors that legislative approval would be a way to "insure there are no final obstacles."
George Whitney, a former chairman of the Beverly Harbor Authority, has long contended that any lease for a restaurant would be illegal because the city bought the land using a state recreation grant, and the land is considered recreational parkland under Article 97 of the state constitution. That article says such property cannot be converted to another use without a bill passed by a two-thirds vote of the state Legislature and signed by the governor.
Last November, a lawyer representing a group of citizens opposed to the restaurant wrote a letter to city and state officials saying the group intended to sue to stop the project. The letter made the same point as Whitney, that a restaurant would violate the portion of the state constitution that protects public parkland.
The city has denied in the past that it needed state legislation to execute the lease. Cahill and Williams told councilors that the city is already on strong legal ground because its original grant application anticipating using the property for a restaurant as a way to draw people to the waterfront.
"It was never taken to be a, quote, park," Cahill said. "It was taken for the purposes of activating that waterfront, and you can't activate it without something there."
The restaurant project has been approved by the Beverly Planning Board and is now awaiting approval from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, which must grant a state waterways license for it to proceed.
Cahill said city officials have spoken with the leadership in the Massachusetts House and Senate to explain the need for the home-rule petition, and have also worked with State Rep. Jerry Parisella of Beverly and State Senator Joan Lovely of Salem. Cahill said he is hoping the petition will be approved by the Legislature before the end of its session on July 31.
