Homeless COVID-free at Salem quarantine shelter

SALEM — The high school field house, now-turned emergency shelter, had 10 homeless people quarantining there this week alongside two EMTs taking frequent checks of their temperature and looking for the different signs of COVID-19 infection.
None of them have shown symptoms of the virus so far, and the same can be said for those staying in shelters in Beverly and Salem, where building-wide testing will be held in the coming week. The early signs indicate the region's strategy with homeless shelters during this public health crisis may be working as designed.
The city recently partnered with officials and shelter organizations in Beverly and Lynn to establish a quarantine shelter at the high school off of Highland Avenue for all three cities to use. While 10 people have been making use of the space, two homeless people in Lynn did test positive for the virus and were sent directly to a state-run isolation site in Lexington, according to police Chief Mary Butler. They were not at the field house site.
"It's actually going really well at this point," Butler said Wednesday. "We had (the field house) initially set up for a capacity of 30. It has the capacity to have more, but we didn't want to make assumptions on how we are handling it."
The individuals at Lifebridge in Salem and River House in Beverly are also facing widespread screening to ensure there isn't anyone carrying the virus — a person can carry it without showing symptoms — in either of the facilities, said executive director Jason Etheridge.
"(Thursday) we're having all of Lifebridge tested, and that's going to be done in association with North Shore Community Health," Etheridge said. "Next week, we're going to do it at River House as well for the clients and staff."
Coronavirus transmission from homeless residents has been a concern for many in city government, especially as those without a home aren't often easily able to stay indoors in isolation.
"The whole idea of everything we're doing is to stop the spread," Butler said. "That's just an equal piece where we need ... to make sure we aren't leaving them on the street, where they're fending for themselves or going from place to place and therefore spreading a virus."
Life at the quarantine site involves a lot of testing, led by two EMTs who work on-site, according to Etheridge.
"We have direct care there from the shelters as well. Those are people who usually work in our shelters," he said. "We also have a medical reserve corps, and they're sending over nurses and behavioral health specialists.
"We have access to rapid testing," he added. "If someone were to become symptomatic, which we've had a few, they get tested and we have results within a few minutes."
Three of the people at the quarantine site started showing signs of possible symptoms recently, and rapid tests cleared all three as not actively carrying the virus, according to Etheridge.
"The EMTs are taking temperatures," he said. "They're doing rounds every few hours and monitoring so when a temperature gets to a certain point, we get a rapid test."
To that end, things couldn't be going better for the emergency shelter, Etheridge said.
"Things are going really well for where we're at right now," he said. "Let's also be realistic that we have to constantly monitor. We're in a surge, so we're being as careful in making decisions on a daily basis on how to act and where to proceed."
