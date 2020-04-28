Hometown Hero: Photographer's portraits help raise $17,000 for nonprofits

BEVERLY — When historians look back on the pandemic of 2020, they'll notice lots of pictures of smiling families on the front steps of their homes.
A professional photographer from Beverly is the latest to add to the growing portfolio of a phenomenon called The Front Steps Project. The grassroots movement, started last month by Needham photographers Cara Soulia and Kristen Collins, encourages families to donate to local charities in exchange for a professional family portrait on the front steps of their home.
As of Sunday, photographer Erinn Powers had taken pictures of 228 Beverly families and elicited pledges of more than $17,000 to local nonprofits.
"It's taken off like wildfire," Powers said. "It's crazy."
Powers, who has her own business called Erinn Kiley Photography (Kiley is her middle name), said she saw a Facebook post about The Front Steps Project a month ago and decided to take part. She put something on her Facebook page — and the requests came pouring in.
Powers takes the photos on nights and weekends, around her regular job as an administrative assistant at St. John's Prep. She maps out a route so that she can make the most of her time. She gives the families 24 hours notice, texts them 15 minutes before she leaves, then again when she pulls up in front of their house.
Powers takes the portrait from at least six feet away to respect social distancing rules, usually from the sidewalk or even across the street, as families post on their steps, porches or in their front yards.
Powers said some people like to dress up for the picture. Others pose in their pajamas. There have been lots of dogs, some cats, even a turtle and a parrot. A group of Beverly firefighters posed at the fire station standing on Engine 1. Former Mayor Bill Scanlon and his wife, Louise, were among those who have taken part.
"I think people just want to be part of a positive movement, to feel like they can contribute in some way," Powers said. "I think people are going a little stir crazy, so it's nice to just get out of the house and do something different and interact with someone. It kind of brings a sense of normalcy to what's going on the world."
Powers said she has a waiting list of one or two weeks, and plans to keep shooting what People magazine called "pandemic portraits."
"I hope when this is over, people can go back and look at the photos and know they were safe and were able to smile," she said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
||||