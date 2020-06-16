HOMETOWN HERO: Son inspired by parents' work on front lines

DANVERS — When the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Nick Rizos' parents headed to the front lines of the battle as medical professionals. Now Rizos, a 15-year-old Danvers resident, is trying to do his part to help out during the crisis.
The sophomore-to-be at St. John's Prep is planning to create a North Shore Youth Chapter of the American Red Cross. He is asking North Shore students from ages 13 to 17 to join and learn life-saving and leadership skills.
"They're inspiring to me," Rizos said of his father, Dr. Demetri Rizos, who is volunteering at a hospital in the Bronx, and his mother, Susan Rizos, a critical care nurse at Beverly Hospital. "They've had a great impact on me."
Nick Rizos said he got the idea of creating a youth chapter after volunteering for the Red Cross at blood donor drives in Danvers.
"I've really been interested in the medical field," he said. "I figured at such a young age there's not much I can do. This is probably the best way for not only myself but for anybody who wants to join."
Rizos said students ages 13 to 17 from any North Shore school can join the club. All club members must register as Red Cross volunteers.
Among the benefits of joining are basic life support training, life guard training, hosting blood drives, and participating in lectures by health professionals.
Rizos said he is trying to recruit members through advertising and social media. Club meetings will be held via Zoom.
"We're going to educate and help the community," he said.
Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Nick Rizos at NRizos23@stjohnsprep.org.
