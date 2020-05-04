Hometown Heroes: Keeping kids connected

From ways to measure how much rain has fallen at home to Bob Ross-style watercolor painting lessons, students and staff at The Phoenix School in Salem have been taking to social media with daily live videos for others to try at home.
"Often, we were doing posts about what's going on in school and our enrichment programs, using our Facebook page for that, primarily," said Leslie Levesque, Phoenix's head of school. "We thought, 'Why don't we offer something each day that the public can jump on and get ideas and do with their kids?'"
