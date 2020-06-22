Hometown heroes: North Shore Pride carries on 

SALEM — It has been an interesting year for Joey Phoenix, a bright face in the local LGBTQ community who has gone from coming out with their identity to now supporting others trying to do the same.
The local writer, a managing editor for Creative Collective and digital content manager for North Shore Pride, is a leading figure in the work to make North Shore Pride's events come together under the social impacts of COVID-19.
"If I can do anything in my work on the North Shore to draw attention to the difficulty (faced by people within the LGBTQ community) and give them a boost, I'm sure as hell going to do that," said Phoenix.
