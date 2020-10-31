Horror Fest announces weekend stream from CinemaSalem

SALEM — There really isn't a better way to host a horror festival than to take over a vacant movie theater.
Thankfully, boxed-up and socially distanced Halloween revelers can watch from home.
Horror Fest will celebrate the season this weekend by sneaking "into an empty theater to stream over 24 hours of virtual programming with premieres," the annual festival announced Friday.
"Because of COVID, obviously, we couldn't host the festival this year," said K Lynch, director of the festival. "So we took a pivot to virtual, got set up with our own custom streaming platform, and are hosting all the programs we produced this year and all the films we selected."
Lynch will run the program from an empty theater at CinemaSalem, which has been closed throughout the pandemic. Theater owner Paul Van Ness announced last November that he was selling the business, but he said in June that two bids to buy the landmark fell through due to the pandemic's economic impact.
"What we're doing this weekend is to kind of keep the flame alive of cinema — even if people can't go out or the cinema is closed," Lynch said. "It's just going to be me there alone, doing what I've been doing from my basement."
Tickets for unlimited access to the weekend's streaming program go for $13. Tickets and more information can be found at SalemHorror.com. Other movies and festivals are available for rent on demand beyond the streaming program.
"This is a weird and sad Halloween," Lynch said. "While everybody has been home, if we can at least keep the flame alive, there isn't much more we can ask for."
