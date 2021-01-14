Hospital execs urge continued vigilance during vaccine rollout

SALEM — The president of Salem Hospital turned to football for an analogy that describes where the region is in the fight against coronavirus.
“This is like we’re in the red zone,” Dr. David Roberts said on Wednesday morning. “If we could just stay tight to social distancing for another six weeks we’re going to get this over the goal line.”
Roberts and his Beverly Hospital counterpart Phil Cormier joined Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for an online session Wednesday morning organized by the North Shore Alliance for Economic Development on the pandemic’s current status and ongoing impact.
The good news: the end is in sight. The not-so-good news: complacency about social distancing and masking and skepticism about the vaccine could jeopardize the progress being made.
“There is this dissonance that is unfathomable from our perspective, but it does exist,” said Cormier of people who have let down their guard or who believe that they can because of the vaccine’s arrival.
“My biggest concern is people will not get the vaccine and we will not achieve the herd immunity,” Cormier said.
Both he and Roberts expressed disappointment with the pace of vaccinations, saying that “good intentions slowed things down.”
They’re hopeful that the speed will pick up, but also said that in the meantime, people cannot relax about social distancing, wearing masks and taking other precautions.
“The vaccines are more effective in an environment with lower COVID positivity rates,” said Roberts. So the more people who avoid social gatherings, who wear masks and help stop the spread, “the quicker we get back to life.”
“There are some people who say ‘I’m sick of masking, I’m sick of not seeing friends, I’m sick of not going to my favorite restaurants and they think it doesn’t matter,” said Roberts. “That’s wrong thinking. These are synergistic interventions. You need to stay in your bubble ... you should not swap air indoors with people you don’t bubble with, period. That’s my simple rule. I do not go indoors for more than 15 minutes with people I don’t live with. It’s not fun but it works.”
Essex County had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the state, Driscoll pointed out early in the session.
The administrators offered a couple of explanations, including the age of the population and the disproportionate impact of the virus on poorer communities of color, including Lynn, which is served by Salem Hospital.
The virus knows no boundaries, though.
“We’re all connected more so than ever in regards to this pandemic,” said Driscoll.
Salem Hospital saw a huge surge in cases last spring, at one point treating 120 COVID-19 patients at one time, and even had to set up additional intensive care units to deal with the crisis.
That demand has lessened, Roberts said — there half as many COVID-19 patients there now — but positivity rates have been climbing. The reason fewer patients are hospitalized has more to do with the younger ages of those testing positive now.
Both hospitals saw a bump in cases as a result of holiday gatherings, they said. And the more positive cases there are, the greater the spread — and the longer it will take for the population to reach a 70% immunity rate, the level at which the virus will be unable to successfully spread widely.
“One of our busiest times ever was right after New Year’s, and that was completely a result of the holidays and the social gatherings that occurred,” said Cormier.
While that data shows a leveling off now, the pandemic is still putting a strain on health care facilities and their ability to properly care for people with other serious illnesses, he said.
Cormier said about 2,000 of his hospitals’ staff have been vaccinated, and about 80% of the staff has been willing to get the vaccine.
Some workers reluctant to get the vaccine are concerned about an underlying health condition, or are being altruistic. But others are expressing “a little bit of skepticism.”
“We’ve vaccinated about 3,000 people so far,” said Roberts. “I’ve had some pretty good success speaking to people going around speaking about their reluctance and I can usually get to the heart of it.”
“The argument that works the best, and I don’t mean to be pessimistic, but if we don’t get to 70% who are either vaccinated or have natural antibodies, this life we’re leading is not going to change,” said Roberts. With only about 10% of the general population having tested positive and presumed to have some level of immunity, that leaves a lot of room for the virus to spread.
“The other thing I say to people is ‘this isn’t about you,’” said Roberts. “They get a little upset. This is about your elderly relative. This is about society. This is about the common good. This is a moment when you do the right thing for society. This is not just about what’s good for you and yourself.”
Cormier urged the public to think of the health care workers they know.
“They’re stressed, they’re strained, they’re at the limits of their capabilities, so help them in addition to helping the community,” said Cormier.
