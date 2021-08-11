BEVERLY — The state's largest hospital systems — which include hospitals in Salem, Beverly, Peabody, Gloucester and Newburyport — have set October deadlines for their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Mass. General Brigham and Beth Israel Lahey Health both announced the deadlines in messages to their employees on Tuesday, saying there is increased urgency for doctors, nurses and all hospital staff to get vaccinated due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and across the country.
"It's clear we're at another critical inflection point . . . a fork in the road," wrote Dr. Kevin Tabb, president and CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health. "We can either prolong the pandemic by giving in and giving up to our exhaustion and our frustration . . . Or, we can commit to doing everything we can to right it."
Mass. General Brigham, which includes Salem Hospital, set a deadline for Oct. 15 for employees to get the vaccine. Beth Israel Lahey Health — which includes Beverly Hospital, Lahey Medical Center in Peabody, Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport — set the date at Oct. 31. The organizations had previously said they would require vaccines but had not set a deadline.
Tabb said about 85% of staff members at Beth Israel Lahey Health are already fully vaccinated. He said the company had planned to wait until one or more of the COVID vaccines were fully licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before requiring them as a condition of employment. But the recent surge in cases due to the "growing threat" of the delta variant prompted the organization to move up the deadline, he said.
The number of COVID-positive cases in Massachusetts has increased 10-fold since the beginning of July, the biggest increase since Thanksgiving, according to Tabb. He said people who are vaccinated are eight times less likely to be infected, and vaccinated people who get a rare "breakthrough" infection are 25 times less likely to need hospitalization, get severely ill or die.
Beth Israel Lahey Health is also reinstating its universal masking requirement, effective immediately, Tabb announced. He said all clinicians and staff must wear a mask while on-site except when eating or drinking in a designated space. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status and whether an employee is interacting with patients.
The company is also delaying its remote work policy that was scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 7. Instead, staff who are currently working remotely will continue to do so at least until mid-January, Tabb said. Employees are also required to get flu shots.
Dr. Anne Klibanski, the Mass. General Brigham president and CEO, said in a message to employees that requiring a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment is consistent with the company's flu vaccine requirement that was implemented in 2018.
In order to meet the Oct. 15 deadline, employees must receive their first dose of Pfizer no later than Sept. 23 or Moderna no later than Sept. 16, she said. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine must be received by Oct. 15.
A spokesman for the Massachusetts Nurses Association, which represents more than 23,000 nurses and health professionals in the state, said the union had no comment on the vaccine requirements.
