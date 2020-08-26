SALEM — Three stories of hotel rooms and apartments at the Hampton Inn project downtown overlook a massive, squishy gray membranous material protecting the rooftop of the enclosed parking garage at the site.
It may offer an unusual sight to viewers now, but soon, guests booking rooms at the hotel or moving into the 56 apartments this fall will instead see a field of water-hungry and heat-deflecting plants.
Throughout this week and next, crews at the ongoing construction project will be installing what is expected to become the city’s largest “green roof” atop the three-story garage that sits within the U-shaped Hampton Inn building.
“The product is actually live roof trays,” said Matt Barner, site superintendent with Somerville-based Recover Green Roofs, as he awaited a plant delivery Tuesday morning. “We’re doing 7,600 square feet, so 3,800 trays with aluminum edging over a drainboard...and they just go into place.”
The plants — as many as 13 species of sedums — can be removed and replaced if maintenance is needed on a specific plant-covered section of the roof. Overall, it has added about $200,000 to the cost of the project, according to Sean Riley, president and CEO of Maine Course Hospitality Group, the company managing the hotel and construction.
But where the addition to the project may seem costly, it comes with other benefits as well, according to Barner. Perhaps the biggest to directly impact the building is the reduction of a rooftop surface that would otherwise absorb and trap heat.
“As these buildings go up, there’s less and less green space,” Barner said. “So to be able to incorporate more green space in the building is important for heat island effect.”
The work comes as a green building ordinance moves through City Hall. Written largely by the city’s Sustainability, Energy and Resiliency Committee (SERC), the ordinance aims to bring Salem buildings — and through that the city — closer to climate neutrality.
The ordinance, if approved, would require large projects with at least 5,000 square feet of new construction to follow and routinely update an “Integrated Building Design and Construction Goals” checklist. All projects would be required to chase resiliency benchmarks set by the U.S. Green Building Council, and any roof undergoing major construction and able to carry the weight must be covered either in solar panels or a green roof system.
Jeff Cohen, a resiliency proponent in Salem and vice chairman of SERC, couldn’t name any significant green roofs that exist in Salem today. He also said he wasn’t aware of the roof being installed at the Hampton Inn, prompting him to say that he’s “so grateful, ecstatic” at the news.
“It’ll make the building more resilient. It’ll create cooling for the building,” Cohen said. “It’s a way to promote the idea of potentially not only having green on the roof, but maybe growing food, vegetables. Potentially, it could make the city more sustainable.”
The ordinance in front of the Salem City Council likely won’t be discussed until at least September when the council resumes meetings, according to Cohen. It’s currently in front of its Public Health, Safety and Environment committee.
Noting the ordinance’s roof provision, Cohen said there “will probably be some push-back on that, and maybe it’ll have to be refined.” As they stand today, many rooftops across the city would not be feasible for solar panel systems, he said.
“The only way for us to push forward an ordinance is to be able to say, ‘Here’s a company that, without any mandate, is doing this,’ which is terrific really,” Cohen said. “I’m just ecstatic that there’s a private company putting a green roof on their property without a mandate.”
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||