DANVERS — A South Coast man who stayed at a Danvers Best Western last fall has been charged with sexually assaulting a worker there.
Bruce Santos, 47, of Somerset pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery during his arraignment Tuesday in Salem District Court.
Santos was at the hotel in October when he began paying unwanted attention to an employee, a prosecutor said. On Oct. 7, he called the front desk, asking to borrow a hair dryer. When the worker arrived with the dryer, Santos was naked and made lewd comments, said the prosecutor.
A few days later, on Oct. 10, the worker was emptying trash when Santos allegedly walked up behind her and rubbed a lottery ticket on her buttocks.
Santos, who agreed to speak to police several days later, told officers he believed that they were going to go out, and said he'd only "tapped" her with the ticket.
Police filed charges and Santos was sent a summons to appear in court.
Salem District Court Judge Robert Brennan released Santos on personal recognizance, but ordered that he stay away from the Best Western in Danvers as well as the employee while the case is pending.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.