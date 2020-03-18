SALEM — For every business that has cut hours or closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there are employees concerned about the future.
“None of us were expecting any of this stuff, so we’re just taking it as it comes,” said Brittany Gebo, a local resident with two children, a third on the way and two jobs that have closed their doors for the time being. “You kind of have to pick and choose what the money gets spent on. My phone might be the one thing that has to be given up in a little bit.”
John Millbury, a bartender and waiter, has already had to make that choice.
“Never thought this would happen. Unreal,” Millbury said in an email. “I cancelled most of my subscriptions, no cell phone, doing what I can to help make sure I can survive and stay in my apartment. I have about one month before I will be in big trouble.”
That was echoed by Kristy Meuse, a Lynn resident who works at the Ugly Mug in downtown Salem, part-time during the quiet months and full-time throughout the busier ones. Her husband is still working, she said, but savings and groceries will only go so far.
“We have about five weeks worth, I’d say, of groceries and toiletries and essentials. I could probably make it stretch further than that if we had to,” she said. “We haven’t been super careful about the amount of things we’re using now, but I think most of us are eating less because we aren’t burning as much energy outside.”
It’s a call for service that organizations like Behind You, which is working to get cash to food service workers, are starting to take on.
By Tuesday afternoon, Behind You had already received 50 applications for support. By midday Wednesday, the organization had raised $29,166 out of $40,000 — the effort had already reached its initial goal of $20,000. Behind You is also providing a limited match of funds coming in.
Even Behind You isn’t immune to the effects of the virus, which has made the future uncertain for the organizer’s annual spring fundraiser.
“Our fundraiser raises about $150,000 for us, which is nearly 15% of the budget,” said Erin Truex, one of Behind You’s organizers and director of development and communication at LEAP For Education. “My biggest fear is, once we get through this, if we don’t have the funds to operate our programs, we’ll be affected significantly.”
Many are hoping that things will turn around. That includes Joey Nicotera, owner of Ritonica, an event lighting company in Peabody.
“Our revenue has come to a complete halt,” he said. “All our events have been rescheduled until the summer, and we were about to ramp up into the spring season.”
Still, he’s inspired by how people are responding in a time of crisis.
“I remember very well what happened on Sept. 11. I lost a friend at the World Trade Center, and what I immediately noticed is how this country banded together,” Nicotera said. “Yes, there’s always going to be people hoarding toilet paper and hand sanitizer, but the attitude I’ve been finding — especially in the event industry — is ‘how can I help?’”
And that attitude, Nicotera said, is the perfect thing to balance uncertainty about the future.
“It’s great to see just how much is popping up and how much people want to help each other,” he said, “because that’s the only way you get through things like this.”
