Under normal circumstances, the children who attend the annual Passover Seder at Temple B'nai Abraham in Beverly would dress up and participate in a short play as part of the ritual ceremonies.
But this year the Seder is being held online, meaning families like the Kaufmans will be joining in from home, unsure exactly how a tradition that embodies togetherness will play out in the fractured virtual world of Zoom.
"I don't imagine the play will happen," said David Kaufman, whose wife and three young daughters will be participating in the Seder Thursday. "But if (Rabbi Alison Adler) suddenly says, 'Everybody go get dressed up like a slave leaving Egypt,' we'll roll with it."
Synagogues and churches across the North Shore are dealing with disruption and uncertainty as they head into Passover and Easter. With large gatherings banned during the coronavirus pandemic, religious leaders and their congregations are struggling to devise alternative ways of observing the religious holidays.
In Salem, the Rev. Bob Murray had hoped to hold Easter services by limiting attendance to 10 people. But with increasingly strict guidelines from government officials to avoid the formation of crowds of any size, even those reduced services have been canceled.
Instead, parishioners are being encouraged to watch Cardinal Sean O'Malley's Holy Week services on Catholic TV together on Facebook, Murray said.
"It's not quite as great as being there, but it's a good temporary alternative to being present," he said.
Murray said parishioners have already been making adjustments in the world of the coronavirus. People have been lining up outside Immaculate Conception for Eucharistic Adoration, with the table containing the consecrated host being moved to the doorway of the church so that people do not gather inside.
Murray has also been holding "drive-through" confessions while sitting in a chair in the parking lot at St. James Church. Parishioners pull up and make their confessions without ever leaving the vehicle, sometimes with the engine still running.
Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish, which includes Immaculate Conception and St. James, has also been holding online prayer and music group meetings. Every night at 7, they join other churches in ringing their bells in support of the medical and first-responder communities.
"People are grateful for the opportunity to pray together and to come together virtually," Murray said. "That's been very important. What people are expressing is their longing to be in community. That's the biggest deficit we all feel, both at the human level and the spiritual faith level."
In Danvers, St. Mary's Church had been live-streaming Masses. But Pastor Mike Doyle announced on the church's Facebook page that will not be the case for Holy Week services because a part-time member of the parish staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I realize that the loss of opportunity to join with fellow parishioners for the Holy Week liturgies even in a virtual way may be very disappointing for some," Doyle wrote. "In these days, however, safety and the protection of human life, health and well-being must be paramount and our first priority and consideration."
Unlike at Temple B'nai Abraham in Beverly, there will be no online Seder at Chabad Lubavitch of Peabody. Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman said he is following strict Jewish law, which prohibits the use of technology during the holidays.
Schusterman said Chabad Lubavitch has been conducting Hebrew School and Torah classes online, and he has spent hours each day reaching out to members by telephone.
"At the end of the day a rabbi's job is less about the ritual practices, but it's about being a guide, about connecting to God," Schusterman said. "It's a frightening time for people. I'm trying to encourage them and remind them to lean into their faith."
Kaufman, the Temple B'nai Abraham member, said he and his family will miss the in-person Seder, but they're also grateful for the chance to get together with other families from the temple, even if it is online.
"We want to stay connected, stay engaged," he said. "We want to maintain as much normalcy as we can during these times."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
