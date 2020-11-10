SALEM — The chief justice of the state's Housing Court says it will be weeks before the effect of the end of the state's eviction moratorium becomes apparent.
But Judge Timothy Sullivan says he believes the court he's overseen for the past five years is prepared, with some new practices that he hopes will allow both tenants and landlords ultimately avoid evictions.
Some housing advocates say they're optimistic, especially given the court's efforts to bring in additional housing specialists. For instance, some court employees can help guide people toward resources like the $100 million in available Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) funds announced by the governor this fall, or other federal and state housing assistance programs.
"If it's possible to mediate a solution and avoid court, that's the way to go," said Laura MacNeil, executive director of the North Shore Community Action Programs, a Peabody-based nonprofit that provides rental assistance and other resources.
To that end, Sullivan and a task force have come up with some changes to longstanding policies. The goal is to create time and space for landlords and tenants to learn about and tap resources.
The biggest change is the establishment of a "tier" system.
Previously, after serving notice to a tenant that they must leave, a landlord would go to court and ask for a complaint, summons and a trial date. While the landlord would be offered a chance to mediate the case prior to going in front of a judge, it was optional.
Now, courts are assigning the initial date for a case to be in court. And instead of a trial date, it will be a status hearing "with a heavy emphasis on mediation," said Sullivan. The court will choose the date of that initial status hearing.
"It's an excellent opportunity for the parties to sit down and try to exchange information," said Sullivan.
The delay gives the parties — both tenants and landlords — time to apply for assistance from relief programs before being faced with going to trial.
The court is also giving parties some leeway if for some reason they fail to appear at the initial proceeding. Previously, if a tenant didn't show up for that trial date, they automatically lost the case by default. Now, defaults won't enter on the first court date.
MacNeil said the additional time will help lawyers and the court handle what will likely be an increase in their caseload.
"Our housing assistance page got over 200 hits yesterday," MacNeil said in an interview last Wednesday. "We're receiving 50 to 60 calls a day for housing assistance."
Keeping people in their homes
Sullivan, originally from Newburyport, lives in Topsfield. He was reappointed last month to a second five-year term as chief justice of the Housing Court.
In April, there were approximately 4,800 cases in the pipeline, all of which remained "frozen" for months while the courts were all but shut down except for emergencies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Of those cases, roughly 1,800 were specifically related to non-payment of rent.
MacNeil's agency is also helping people relocate. Rentals on the North Shore have been scarce — far from the "renter's market" being touted by some.
"I don't know where the apartments are," said MacNeil. "It's a tight vacancy rate."
That's another reason to try to keep people in place, said MacNeil.
That can also benefit landlords who typically "don't want to have to go through the hassle of evicting someone" — including taking time off work for court proceedings, paying for moving and storage, and the cost of turning over an apartment.
MacNeil said that as a result of pandemic relief, and the extent of job losses, many more people now qualify for some form of assistance. That includes some people with "relatively high" incomes who are still struggling after, say, one parent has to leave a job to stay home with children on remote learning days.
The Centers for Disease Control has also extended a moratorium, with some conditions that include filling out a form.
Sullivan said he's arranged for retired judges to return on a per diem basis to pick up some of the extra work if needed, and he's brought back some other staff.
The court has also invested heavily in technology — in particular, Zoom licenses that have allowed the courts to set up virtual sessions and a virtual "front counter." The court's Zoom instructions are available at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/remotevirtual-court-services, or by calling 833-91COURT.
Sullivan is working with the Trial Court to set up "Zoom rooms", where those who do not have internet access or smartphones can take part in hearings.
The first step, said MacNeil, is trying to talk with the landlord as soon as possible before the case ends up in court.
While that may not always be possible, it's important for both landlords and tenants to communicate one-on-one, she said.
"Tenants need to understand it's only going to help for them to talk to the landlord first," said MacNeil.
