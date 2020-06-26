SALEM — City councilors remain deadlocked on two proposals aimed at addressing the city's housing crisis.
After hours of debate Thursday night, an ordinance that would require housing projects with six or more units to including affordable housing was sent back to committee.
Councilors also again tabled a plan that would allow in-law apartments throughout the city as it became clear that the plan did not have enough support on the council to pass, despite amendments that further cap rent rates and limit the number of apartments that could be built in a year.
Zoning issues require a two-thirds majority — eight votes for Salem's 11-member City Council — to pass.
"It is an emergency," city Mayor Kim Driscoll said toward the end of the meeting. "We need to act, and if we aren't going to support it, table it, withdraw it... do what you want. But it's a conscious decision this body is making not to help affordable housing in our community."
In-law apartments
The ordinance on in-law apartments, known more formally as "accessory dwelling units," has been hotly debated in the city. It would allow Salem homeowners to build smaller apartments either in their homes or attached through an addition. Today these units can only be built for relatives or caregivers.
Surveys of Salem residents done in the last two years show about 70% of respondents back the proposal. Others say the plan would allow a tide of new apartments throughout the city, primarily in single-family neighborhoods, and it doesn't do enough to address affordable housing needs.
"This is made for a city or town that doesn't have much rental housing, that doesn't have much affordable housing, that doesn't have much open space," said Councilor Arthur Sargent. "This isn't really, to me, set up for a place like Salem, Beverly, Peabody, Lynn, for places that have like 50% rental. I just don't see this as something that's needed in our city right now."
Councilors voted 7-4 to approve two amendments in response to criticisms of the plan. One increased affordability by requiring rent rates be capped at 60% of fair-market rent — down from 75% as written. Councilors Domingo Dominguez, Tim Flynn and Arthur Sargent voted against the amendment, while Councilor Steve Dibble, who wanted to see more details on the numbers, voted present.
The second amendment, proposed by Councilor Christine Madore, makes the plan a pilot program with a limit of 50 units approved per year. Dominguez, Flynn, Sargent and Dibble were the four votes against.
Moments later, Madore immediately moved for the issue to be tabled again. Councilors voted 7-4 to table it, with Dominguez, Flynn, Sargent and Dibble dissenting.
Sargent — later informed by one councilor that his microphone wasn't muted — muttered "you're kidding" as Madore made the motion.
Inclusionary zoning
Councilors at both an ordinance committee meeting and the City Council meeting debated amendments to the inclusionary zoning proposal. But in the end, the plan was sent back to committee for further review.
Councilors earlier this year signaled broad support for the ordinance, which was filed alongside the in-law apartments proposal. Since then, councilors haven't been able to agree on the amount of affordable units the ordinance should create.
The current proposal requires 10% of units be made affordable at a rate matching 60% of area median income. It also includes a density bonus that would incentivize production to, as some councilors said, help keep inclusionary zoning projects balanced financially.
Although the five-member committee narrowly voted to recommend council approval, the City Council couldn't reach consensus Thursday night. Dibble motioned to remove the density bonus, which Ward 5 City Councilor Josh Turiel called "sabotage, to put it simply, and I absolutely don't support that whatsoever and think it's incredibly short-sighted."
That motion failed, with Sargent, Dominguez, Flynn and Dibble voting in favor.
Moments later, Dominguez moved that the number of required affordable units be increased from 10% to 15% for those trying to get the density bonus. His motion passed 7-4, with councilors Flynn, Sargent, Conrad Prosniewski and Ty Hapworth opposed.
After more debate, Dibble moved that the package go back to committee. Councilors voted 8-3 in favor, with councilors Madore, Patti Morsillo and Meg Riccardi wanting to keep discussion going.
