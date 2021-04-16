SALEM —The absence of the city building inspector Thursday night held up the latest proposal to change Salem's ordinance regulating accessory dwelling units.
The City Council's ordinance committee spent more than two hours Thursday night digging through an accessory apartment proposal and setting it up for critical pass or fail votes as soon as next week. The proposal would transform an existing in-law apartment ordinance to allow "accessory dwelling units," or ADUs, to be built for and lived in by any person.
The ordinance has gone before the City Council twice under older state rules that required a two-thirds supermajority for zoning changes to pass, and both times, it failed to get eight of the 11 councilors on board. With recent changes at the state level allowing a simple majority of six councilors instead, the ordinance will go before the City Council next week if the committee completes its review before 7 p.m. next Thursday, April 22.
Beside the line-by-line review of Planning Board changes, Thursday night's meeting also heard the need for input from Tom St. Pierre, Salem's building inspector and enforcer of zoning law. The meeting ended with a vote to keep the issue in committee, after another motion — this one to keep it in committee until St. Pierre appears before the body and shares his thoughts on the ordinance — failed 2 to 3.
"I'm not sure why Mr. St. Pierre isn't here today. I didn't even know he was invited," said city Mayor Kim Driscoll. "He's familiar with this ordinance. He's seen it. Guys, this is the third time we've had an accessory dwelling unit ordinance before this body."
Often issues before City Council trigger additional meetings and the need to invite other city officials to offer insights. This happens in Salem pretty frequently, but the governing board can't force a person to attend a meeting.
That was echoed heavily Thursday night, after some councilors and the lone public comment at the meeting chastised those imploring that St. Pierre appear to offer his opinion on the ordinance.
"He goes to all the ZBA (Zoning Board of Appeals) meetings. The Planning Board defines the zoning — he's just the enforcement officer," said Hancock Street resident Jeff Cohen, a regular attendee and speaker at City Council meetings. "To constantly bring this up as a way to delay this... Every minute that's delayed is a couple people in Salem who can't live here anymore."
The discourse follows another recent call from councilors that St. Pierre be invited to attend the meeting. Thursday night, St. Pierre came up for the first time a little more than an hour into the meeting, after Dominguez raised the question of whether other councilors hear public input like he does from residents living across the city.
"The voice of the building inspector is very important," Dominguez said. "That will help clarify so many issues and concerns that many of us have and many people have in regard to the ADU. I don't know what way or avenue we can use to bring the building inspector's attention."
"He has been asked," said Ward 3 City Councilor Patti Morsillo, who leads the ordinance committee. "He's been sent this ordinance. He's been asked to provide comment, and he's been invited formally to this meeting. You have every right to reach out to the building inspector with questions if there's something you think he can help clarify."
Later into the meeting, Dominguez moved that the issue be put on hold until a future meeting is held and attended by St. Pierre. City Councilor-at-large Arthur Sargent voted in support of the motion, while the other committee members — Ty Hapworth, Conrad Prosniewski and Morsillo — all voted against.
"We keep going around and around on the building inspector thing," Hapworth said. "If you have questions for the building inspector, please reach out to the building inspector."
"With all due respect, I've heard that too many times tonight. The purpose for me to have the expert here isn't only for me," countered Dominguez. "The general public needs to hear from the expert. ... Having the inspector in this meeting, everybody is going to hear from him directly."
Visit bit.ly/3gb51oc to read live coverage of this meeting.
