Organizations serving the homeless are having little difficulty doing so during the ongoing COVID-19 winter, but the pandemic still takes a toll on those they serve.
To date, the pandemic has largely spared organizations like Citizen’s Inn, Lifebridge and River House, who can thank internal creativity and changing under new rules for their success so far. At Lifebridge, for example, a community dining room has become one of several spaces to sleep with social distance in mind.
“Here’s a place where we used to serve food. Now we’re doing beds, because we’re not doing community meals in this capacity,” said Jason Etheridge, executive director of Lifebridge in Salem and River House in Beverly. “Starting December into January, we’re getting close to 35, 40 beds again.”
The organizations have also held vaccination clinics for staff and homeless. A second round of shots is expected to come in February.
Corey Jackson, executive director of Citizen’s Inn in Peabody, said the agency is focused on getting people vaccinated.
“There’s a distrust of the system in the people we serve, so education and making sure they understand the facts and science of the vaccine is important to us,” he said.
There’s also concern for clients’ mental health.
“The effort that it takes to keep these families that were already on the edge and have been witness to complex trauma throughout their lives... how do you support them in an era where you can’t be face to face as directly as you could in the past?,” Jackson said.
Access to technology can also pose an issue, Jackson said, especially for people and families who need internet access to take part in services that are now only offered remotely.
“We’ve been really trying hard to make sure we’re doing what we can to get them the technology they need to be able to connect with all their providers virtually, something that’s easy for a lot of people but difficult for a family that has just become homeless,” he said.
Those efforts can often increase the risk of exposing staff to COVID-19. But Jackson said staff has largely been spared throughout the pandemic. Since last spring, five Citizen’s Inn employees have tested positive for the virus, he said. Tracing efforts put all of the transmissions outside of Citizen’s Inn — in fact, two cases were employees who have been working remotely.
“We’re able to pretty much stagger staffing, so there weren’t two people in close proximity at any of our locations staffing-wise,” Jackson said. “Shift changes are over the phone while people are still in the parking lot.”
As for clients, Jackson said there have been three cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started. The agency was able to keep them isolated and stop the spread, he said.
For all its activity — now including a warming center in a church space next door — Lifebridge didn’t have a positive case within its community until last week, according to Etheridge. River House has yet to find a positive case in its walls.
“It was a year to the day of the first case in the United States (for Lifebridge),” Etheridge said. “We were ready for it, hence the mass testing and spreading people out. At this point, we’ve contained the spread, and I have all the resources to. If we have any more, we’ll be OK.”
Similarly, city efforts on the streets have been running smoothly — even as temperatures drop and snow falls on the region.
“The outreach is a little different. We still have to keep running and do what we do, but we have to be mindful of the guidelines,” said Salem police Sgt. Jason Gross, who heads up the department’s Community Impact Unit. “The different entities we work with have their restrictions, and we just kind of try to adapt with them.”
Under the pandemic, that also involves handing out supplies like masks and sanitizer to those who need it, Gross said.
As more snow falls and nights become colder, those who help the homeless say they’re having no issues keeping up.
“We’ve seen some of those conditions already. We had bitter cold this weekend and were able to manage that,” Etheridge said, mentioning the warming center and expansion of beds. “So between those two and working very closely with the Community Impact Unit, we feel we can provide a space for whoever needs one to stay out of those conditions.”
