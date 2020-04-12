TOPSFIELD – Topsfield Police Sgt. Neal Hovey has been chosen as the town's new police chief.
The town announced that Hovey will replace Chief Evan Haglund, who is scheduled to retire at the end of April. Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian said in a press release that Hovey's "professionalism, work ethic and commitment to the Topsfield community the past 20 years set him apart" from the pool of candidates.
Hovey said he was "deeply humbled and honored" to serve as Topsfield's eighth police chief.
"I am committed to being open and approachable to the members of the department and to the community and I look forward to serving the citizens of the town of Topsfield as well as the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," Hovey said.
A total of 34 candidates applied for the job. A screening committee of Topsfield residents narrowed the list to nine. After interviews, five were selected to go through an assessment center process.
Harutunian conducted interviews with two finalists and selected Hovey. The Board of Selectmen confirmed the appointment on April 8 in a working session and is scheduled to do so again in open session on April 13, according to the town.
Hovey will be sworn in on April 30 in a "quiet ceremony" due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the town. A reception will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so in order for the community to meet the new police chief.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
