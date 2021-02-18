SALEM — Two puppies rescued from under a shed in Georgia a few weeks ago are now facing a new challenge: A life-threatening heart defect.
The Northeast Animal Shelter is now trying to raise funds to pay for surgery and treatment for the 12-week-old mixed-breed pups, named Reesie and Coco.
Two hours after the story of Reesie and Coco went up on the shelter's Facebook page Wednesday, they were already more than halfway to their goal of $10,000.
Both puppies have been diagnosed with patent ductus arteriosus, a condition involving a blood vessel that does not close properly after birth. Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston can fix the defect in both dogs by performing minor surgery to plug the blood vessel.
But the procedure and follow-up care is costly, hence the fundraiser.
Reesie also recently recovered from Parvo.
The puppies came to Salem by way of the Saving Homeless Pets Across America program, said Jamie Garabedian, the community relations manager at the shelter.
They were among 33 dogs rescued in the state of Georgia and brought to Massachusetts last month.
The procedure is scheduled for later this month. The puppies will go up for adoption sometime next month, after they have recovered.
Donations can be made at www.neas.org/cocoreesie. Garabedian said any funds raised above and beyond what it takes to get the puppies well will go to help other animals in need.
Mike Keiley, who is the director of adoption centers and programs at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal-Angell, and interim executive director at Northeast Animal Shelter, said in a press release that donors have played a crucial role in helping hundreds of animals since the two organizations partnered.
“Both of these puppies have endured more than their share of challenges in such a short period of time, and they’re just two of the hundreds of animals we’ve helped since our affiliation with NEAS was announced," he said. "We’re only able to meet their extensive medical needs because of the generosity of donors, and I’m grateful to everyone who steps forward to help them.”
Anyone interested in adopting the puppies should contact the shelter at heartpuppies@neas.org.
