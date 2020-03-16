The message to the public is give more, give now.
The resources of local nonprofit agencies are being greatly taxed as they try to respond to the growing crisis surrounding the coronavirus — whether that's providing food for low-income children and their families who will be home from school for the next few weeks or helping out people who have lost their jobs in a growing wave of layoffs in certain sectors.
"All nonprofits, no matter the cause, will be impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Most have canceled fundraising events and activities; all will incur significantly increased expenses to serve the rising need," says Beth Francis, president and CEO of the Essex County Community Foundation. "If you usually give at the end of the year, or wait for a particular event, consider giving now instead. And if you have the ability, consider giving more than usual."
Citizens Inn/Haven from Hunger
At Citizens Inn, which provides low-income and homeless housing and runs the Haven from Hunger food pantry, volunteers are needed to help bag groceries and meals for clients. Anyone who is healthy and wants to sign up can email Gianna Langis at glangis@citizensinn.org. Cash donations to help deal with a surge in unforeseen expenses and purchase additional food can be made via the organization's website, www.citizensinn.org/give. Donations of food or clothing are suspended until further notice, due to sanitary concerns.
Beverly Bootstraps
At this time, the best way to help Beverly Bootstraps is to make a donation or join the Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Bootstraps, due to the growing health concerns, has canceled its Boots and Bloom Gala fundraiser and is working out details for a virtual gala with an online auction. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org. The pantry is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, March 18.
Lifebridge Northshore
Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge, which operates locations in Salem, Beverly and Gloucester. You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, and give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.
The Open Door
The Open Door, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, says it pushing an online drive for monetary giving, as opposed to food donations. Check out foodpantry.org.
United Way
The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has also started a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.
