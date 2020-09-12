'Hubie Halloween' Trailer released

SALEM — The trailer for “Hubie Halloween,” the movie that transformed many North Shore neighborhoods during the summer of 2019 into Salem during Halloween, was released on Thursday.
The movie was filmed in Salem, Danvers, Marblehead, Beverly and other North Shore towns, and features numerous big-name actors like Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi, Kenan Thompson and Shaquille O’Neil.
The Happy Madison and Netflix Productions movie can be streamed on Netflix beginning Oct. 7, according to Netflix.
During the permitting process, producers of the movie provided the town of Danvers with a synopsis of “Hubie Halloween.”
“Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween,” states the synopsis.
