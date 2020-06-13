BEVERLY — The Beverly Human Rights Committee has created three colorful lawn signs with the slogan "Unity is Our Community."
The signs are available for purchase by Beverly residents who "wish to visibly express their pride as members of a community which works together towards equal rights and justice for all," the committee said in a press release.
The 18-by-24-inch signs are available in three designs — Rainbow Swirl, By-the-Sea, and Paint Color Explosion. A metal sign holder comes with each sign.
The signs can be ordered at https://tinyurl.com/BHRCsign for $15 each. A portion of the proceeds supports the work of the Beverly Human Rights Committee.
