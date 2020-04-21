PEABODY — The head of one of the area's largest human services providers said his agency is in danger of losing workers because they are being denied hazard pay.
Bridgewell CEO Chris Tuttle said his front-line workers have been demoralized after the state agreed last week to give hazard pay to human services workers that are employed by the state. Meanwhile, workers doing the same jobs for private agencies like Bridgewell during the coronavirus pandemic are not getting extra pay despite facing the same risks, he said.
"It was a slap in the face that the state did this," Tuttle said. "Our people are telling us, 'We're putting our health at risk, putting our families potentially at risk, and the state is paying their workers more and not us?'"
The state last week reached an agreement on hazard pay with unions representing people who work in state human services facilities and group homes. The workers will receive temporary pay increases of $5 or $10 per hour due to the risk they are facing as caregivers to vulnerable residents during the pandemic.
The agreement, however, does not include people who work for private nonprofit agencies like Bridgewell, which is based in Peabody. Bridgewell provides disability, behavioral health, recovery and housing services to more than 6,250 people, including 69 residential programs. It has about 750 people, including nurses, working on the front lines in residential settings, Tuttle said.
"They are doing heroic work," he said. "They are putting themselves at risk. I can't tell you how defeating and demoralizing it was for staff when they heard this news (regarding hazard pay). It was heart-breaking."
Tuttle said the state, through the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, is Bridgewell's only funding source. He said the state gave Bridgewell an extra 10 percent in funding to help pay for additional costs during the coronavirus pandemic, but he said much of the money is being used to buy personal protective equipment for workers and to pay for "deep cleans" of housing when a resident tests positive for the virus. The agency recently bought 1,000 rain ponchos because it could not find any more protective gowns, he said.
Tuttle said Bridgewell has increased its staff's hourly wage by $2, and is offering a $500 stipend to staff working in homes where somebody has tested positive for COVID-19. But he said that can't compete with the $5 and $10 hourly boosts that have been given to state workers, especially considering that state workers were already paid more.
Tuttle said communitiy-based human services agencies were already having trouble retaining direct care workers in the face of higher state pay, and that problem is only enhanced by the disparity in hazard pay.
"It's as if the state is setting up an unfair competitive advantage for themselves," Tuttle said. "It's almost a feeling of abandonment. We are all taking care of the most vulnerable population in the commonwealth."
A message left with the Executive Office of Health and Human Services was not returned by deadline.
State Senator John Lovely of Salem said she agreed that community-based providers should receive hazard pay. She said the issue was scheduled to be a topic of discussion among Senate leadership Monday afternoon.
"We need to make them whole," Lovely said of the community-based providers. "We can't be in competition with our providers when they don't have the resources. We need to step up and get something done."
The state Legislature would have to pass an appropriation for the hazard pay. Lovely said she didn't know yet how much money that would be.
Tuttle said Bridgewell has not lost workers yet, but he fears that could happen if there is a second surge of the coronavirus later this year.
"The state has set up a system where they're going to drain and peel off community-based providers, which is a lifeline for them, to make sure the state programs are funded and staffed," he said. "Instead of working together they're working against us."
Tuttle said Bridgewell has placed 80 to 90 staff members, including most of its transportation staff, on furlough in an attempt to cut costs and funnel money into front-line services. Pay for front-line staff ranges from $13 to $15 an hour, he said.
Jo Ann Simons, CEO of Danvers-based Northeast ARC, said she was hopeful that Gov. Charlie Baker's administration "will continue to make decisions that will continue to assist us to get through his pandemic."
"What's most important is for our staff to know they are valued and are as important as anyone doing the same work," she said.
