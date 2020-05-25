Humdy receives CPA scholarship

BEVERLY — Gabe Humdy, a student at Beverly High School and Bryant University, has been awarded the Emerging Diversity & Inclusion Scholar Award from the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants’ Education Foundation.
Humdy was one of 37 students selected to receive a scholarship from the Educational Foundation’s 2020 Scholarship Program.
“The society is honored to support young people who are the future of the CPA profession,” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of the MSCPA. “Becoming a CPA opens up different opportunities in a variety of fields, and we couldn’t be prouder to support students along their journey.”
Scholarships are funded 100% through donations to the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation. Since the program’s inception in 2006, the Educational Foundation has awarded over 300 scholarships to aspiring CPAs, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 and totaling more than $1 million.
MSCPA scholarships are available for both undergraduate and graduate accounting students who are attending a college or university in Massachusetts or attending a college or university out-of-state with a permanent residence in Massachusetts.
~ John Castelluccio
