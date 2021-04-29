Hunter ready to be part of the solution

Editor’s note: These are the final two of four profiles of the candidates seeking two, three-year terms on the Danvers School Committee. Profiles of Alice Campbell and Robin Doherty ran in Wednesday’s Salem News. The annual Town Election is Tuesday, May 4.
DANVERS — Johann Hunter said she is ready to “roll up [her] sleeves” and get to work improving students’ experiences in Danvers.
“I’ve been involved in the district since before COVID, and I’ve been actively in conversations with my principal, the superintendent and assistant superintendent,” said Hunter, whose children attend Great Oak Elementary School, “but I felt a need to run for School Committee because I felt like, unfortunately, we have a lot of people that voice their opinions, but we don’t see those same number of people saying ‘how can I solve that problem?’ Unfortunately we live in a world where when that number is not equal, no change really happens.”
Hunter said she hopes residents will allow her to represent parents on the School Committee.
“There needs to be moms and parents on the School Committee that are stakeholders and seeing what’s going on in the district, and also people who have other perspectives as well,” Hunter said. “Maybe there are lessons learned that can be shared, things we can take away from different experiences.”
Alice Campbell, Robin Doherty, and Mark Zuberek are also running for one of two open seats on the School Committee and will appear on the May 4 ballot.
Hunter lives with her husband Mark Hunter and her two sons, ages 5 and 8. She has a bachelor’s degree in English and economics from Rutgers University and an MBA in business management from Cornell University. She and her husband own The Goddard School in Middleton.
Hunter said there are several issues the School Committee will have to tackle over the next few years.
“One of the things I am concerned about are the budget allocations,” she said. “What are we budgeting and how are we spending that money? Are we using that money efficiently? Because that is how we find ways to increase the educational outcome.”
Hunter said the committee will also need to take a look at and reevaluate the curriculum.
“We need to be competitive and a top district for all children — and that includes special education students,” Hunter said. “Special education students have been adversely affected (by the pandemic), but if we improve the education for everyone, that will increase the support we provide for those students as well.”
Diversity and inclusion, Hunter said, is another significant issue which the district is already addressing and must continue to take seriously.
“Danvers has been a topic in some of those conversations, and there needs to be more conversations about how we are educating our students,” she said. “What are we doing in our curriculum and is it culturally relevant? Are we hiring from diverse talent pools?”
Finally, Hunter said she wants to focus on making sure all stakeholders in the district are fully aware of how the public school system works and what it takes for change to happen.
“As constituents, if we aren’t aware of what we can or cannot do within the system, it’s hard for people to even suggest solutions or get involved in those solutions,” she said.
About Johann Hunter
Age: Not specified
Occupation: Owner of The Goddard School in Middleton
Previous public service/volunteer experience: Member of the Boston Children’s Museum Board of Overseers and board member of the Women’s Fund, an organization that operates through the Essex County Community Foundation in Danvers and donates money to Essex County nonprofits which serve local women and girls. Hunter also said she is an active member and former executive board member of a national mother’s group.