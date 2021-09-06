Wenham - Mr. Lewis Gordon Hale, Jr., 97, formerly of Chappaqua, NY, died on August 7, 2021, at his home in Wenham, MA. Mr. Hale was the beloved husband to the late Marjorie Coldwell Hale. They had been married for 62 years, before her passing in 2011. Gordon was born and raised in Scarsdale,…