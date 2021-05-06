'Hyper Stripers' make their debut Saturday at Hale Farm

BEVERLY — Last year, it was Bass in the Grass. This year, it's Hyper Stripers.
Hyper Stripers, Beverly Main Streets' second Art in the Park event, kicks off Saturday with 34 large striped bass-shaped profiles painted and decorated by local artists.
Each work is different — there are paintings, driftwood sculptures, sea glass mosaics, and more. All of the stripers will be auctioned off, with each winning bids split between the artist and Beverly Main Streets.
The stripers will be on display at Historic Beverly's Hale Farm from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 8, 9 and 15. In addition, more than 30 "minnows," created by local youth, will also be on view.
The artwork will be arranged on the lawn behind the house, at 39 Hale St., so folks can walk through and view them all. On the two Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m., local brews and appetizers will be available for purchase. Old Planters Brewing and Crepe du Jour will be there May 8, while Gentile Brewing will serve beer and hot pretzels on May 15. No outside food or drink is allowed at the event.
Capacity will be limited, and all visitors will need to answer a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and socially distance. IDs are required for those who plan to drink beer. Dogs are not allowed near the artwork.
The online auction is open until May 24 — visit www.biddingforgood.com/beverlymainstreets to view the artwork and place a bid. The website also includes additional details about the artists and the stripers.
