SALEM — When Barbara Poremba administered the COVID-19 vaccine to a 106-year-old Salem resident recently, the woman told her, "Now everybody can come and visit me."
A few weeks later, when Poremba vaccinated a 12-year-old sixth-grader from Collins Middle School, he broke into what he called "the happy dance."
From isolated older people to anxious kids, Poremba has inoculated a full range of grateful residents against COVID-19 since administering her first vaccine to a health care worker at Beverly Hospital on Dec. 12. She estimated that she has given vaccines to more than 2,000 people.
"I bring joy and I receive joy," she said. "I'm just so grateful to be a part of it."
Poremba was a nursing professor at Salem State University for 36 years before retiring from full-time teaching in 2015. In December, when COVID-19 vaccines were approved, she answered a call from the North Shore/Cape Ann Medical Reserve Corps for desperately needed volunteers to administer the vaccine.
"I've been a vaccination nurse my whole life," she said. "I said, 'That's something I can do.'"
Poremba has worked local and regional clinics in Salem, Beverly, Danvers, Hamilton, Topsfield, Marblehead, Revere, Chelsea and East Boston, and mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park and the Hynes Auditorium in Boston. Most recently she's been part of the city of Salem's home vaccination team, which has done more than 30 home visits, and she has begun traveling to local schools to administer shots to students. She's also trained nursing students in how to give the vaccine.
Liisa Jackson, the director of the North Shore-Cape Ann Emergency Preparedness Coalition, said Poremba's experience — including her 15 years as a member of the Salem Board of Health — has been invaluable to the organization, which has 3,000 volunteers.
"It makes me smile when I see her name pop up on the roster that she's available to help because I know they're in good hands with her," Jackson said. "She's so highly skilled. It's just so nice to see her there because she can mentor people. She really can fulfill any role we need in our clinics."
Poremba said people have overwhelmingly been grateful to get the vaccine. There have also been moments of sadness. She recalled one woman who had just lost her husband to COVID-19 and came to the vaccination clinic crying and dressed in black.
"He had given it to her and they were both hospitalized, but he died," Poremba said. "He refused to get the vaccine because he thought it was a hoax. She so regretted that she did not push him harder. It's something I can't get out of my head."
Poremba has been especially thrilled with being able to vaccinate children 12 and older, who recently became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. She compared them to the "polio pioneers," the children who were first given the polio vaccine in the 1950s.
"These 12-year-olds, I call them the 'COVID champions,'" she said. "It's a big deal for them to walk in and let somebody stick a needle in their arms. I try to make it a very positive experience because I want them to come back for the second dose. I tell them, ask for 'Barbara with the bun.'"
Poremba said the state has done a great job vaccinating people, but there is work to be done, especially reaching out to people who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.
"We have to go to them," she said. "We already did all the people who would've climbed Mount Everest to get it."
The Medical Reserve Corps was established across the country after the 2001 terrorists attacks to respond to public health emergencies. The local corps is state-funded and includes 15 communities on the North Shore and Cape Ann, in partnership with local health departments.
Jackson said corps volunteers have administered "hundreds of thousands" of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the area. It recently began a "vaccine ambassador" program to reach out to people who are hesitant to get the shot.
"Think of how many lives it's helped and protected and how many deaths it's prevented," Jackson said.
Jackson said Poremba has stepped up wherever she's needed, from clinics to hospitals to schools to homeless shelters.
"She has been everywhere," Jackson said. "She really is a superstar. We're lucky to have her."
