BEVERLY — As one of only 67 living Medal of Honor recipients, Thomas Norris deserves to arrive in style wherever he goes.
That's exactly what the 77-year-old Vietnam War veteran did on Wednesday when a military Black Hawk helicopter touched down on the baseball field grass at Beverly High School carrying its decorated passenger.
Norris' trip to Beverly came about because he was in Boston attending the annual Medal of Honor convention. Medal of Honor recipients who attended the convention fanned out to several schools in the area to speak to students on Wednesday. Sgt. Major Ken Oswald, the new senior instructor for the Beverly High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC program, said convention organizers reached out to Beverly because it is the hometown of another Medal of Honor recipient — the late Joseph Vittori.
Norris, who looked fit and sounded sharp, spoke to about 500 students in the high school auditorium after his dramatic touchdown. In a quick interview before the speech, he said, "I love to talk to kids. It kind of brings you back to when you were in high school."
Norris spoke with the students about his days as a high school student (in the Washington, D.C., area), where his classmates included Goldie Hawn, who went on to be a TV and movie star, and Ben Stein, who became a speechwriter for presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.
"They were just kids, just like I was," Norris told the students. "We kind of had an idea what we wanted to do growing up, but we really didn't know. You never know what's going to happen in life and where you're going to end up. But you can be whatever you want to be. It's just a matter of determination, willpower and just never give up."
Norris went on the become a Navy SEAL, an elite special operations force. While serving in the Vietnam War in 1972, he led the daring rescue of two downed pilots deep within enemy territory. At one point, Norris and a Vietnam Navy officer disguised themselves as fishermen and paddled down a river behind enemy forces to find one of the pilots. They covered him with bamboo and vegetation and survived heavy machine gun fire to make their way back to safety.
It was those actions that earned Norris the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military's highest decoration. But instead of speaking about that, he told students a dramatic story about the time a fellow SEAL saved his life after Norris was shot in the head in a firefight in North Vietnam. The man, Michael Thornton, ran through the gunfire, picked up Norris and put him on a shoulder, picked him up again after they were knocked down by an explosion, and swam him out to sea to be picked up by a Navy boat.
Norris, whose voice appeared to crack as he told the story, said to the students, "I tell you that because that's just another incident where your desire and determination usually come through. Mikey received (the Medal of Honor) for that action. I'm the only living recipient that's been in two Medal of Honor actions. Not because I wanted to be. Not because I was anybody special. Just because it happened. Just because you go and do the best you can and somebody down the road says, 'We got to give you something for that.'
"My intent is," Norris added, "to show you that determination and courage and willpower can get you wherever you want to be."
After Norris hopped back into the helicopter and flew off, Beverly High School senior and Marine Corps Junior ROTC cadet Walker Center called his talk "very moving."
"It gave a different perspective on how high school students can think about their future," Center said.
Nelson Rebollo, who is also a senior and an ROTC cadet, said the experience of meeting Norris and shaking his hand was "very surreal."
"The amount of bravery and courage displayed on that stage was just phenomenal," Rebollo said.
