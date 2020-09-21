Idling trains test residents' patience

Forty-five minutes.
That is how long the train idled, Jennifer Berkshire would say “at full throttle,” in front of her West Gloucester home while it waited to head back to Boston.
The noise of idling trains at West Gloucester Train Station has become unbearable for residents as they have lost sleep, been interrupted while working remotely and found their children struggling to focus on their remote learning experience.
“Not ideal for a writer!” wrote Berkshire, a local podcast host and author. “The engines roar late into the night, and start again before dawn. With so many of us working and studying from home, it’s intolerable.”
But a possible solution is in the works.
The idling is a result of an ongoing construction project that has had to push back its deadline due to unexpected issues.
The MBTA’s Gloucester Drawbridge Replacement Project, which began construction in 2018, will completely replace the existing, structurally-deficient Gloucester Drawbridge, which carries Rockport line trains over the Annisquam River in Gloucester.
The project is now scheduled to be finished in 2022.
As construction of the bridge is well underway, the MBTA has staged the trains south of the West Gloucester Train Station while a shuttle transports riders between Rockport and West Gloucester. This is where the trains sit, unable to turn off, until they are directed to their next destination.
On Friday, 11 West Gloucester residents stood masked and socially distanced in front of a Woodward Avenue home to brainstorm how the problem could be fixed.
“We appreciate the train and recognize its importance to the community,” Berkshire wrote in an email to the Times. “But as the taxpayers who support it, we also want some element of respect and accountability in return.”
For Marc St. Pierre, the solution is creating protocols that keep the T accountable for its actions — such as ringing bells at 4 in the morning.
“The MBTA can do whatever it wants,” St. Pierre. “To get some protocols on paper is really what I want. Not a lot of lip service, I want protocols laid out.”
Rail communication
He explained that there is one conductor who rings the bell 80 to 90 times at 5 a.m.
“This is not New York’s Grand Central Station,” he exclaimed.
As St. Pierre imitated pulling out his hair in frustration of the situation, 42 rings of a bell resounded down the road as a train made its way into West Gloucester.
“I can’t hear you,” Woodward Avenue resident Jane Gagliardi yelled over the oncoming train.
While the level of noise has been irritating enough for these residents, the lack of communication they feel like they have experienced from the MBTA has been just as frustrating.
Woodward Avenue resident Laura Trudel has called the MBTA Commuter Rail phone number multiple times to register her complaints of the noise.
On Sept. 16, Trudel received a voicemail from a Keolis Commuter Service representative — the private French company that runs the commuter rail system — who told her that they would have to deal with the sound until next summer.
“... We have received your concern about the idling at West Gloucester Train Station,” the transcribed voicemail read. “There is actually not much we can do about it unfortunately during the bridge replacement work. That’s where the train leaves and starts from, it originates there and ends there. And trains, unlike cars, have to idle you can not turn them off and on. OK, it is going to be an inconvenience, we do apologize for that. We try to move away from residential areas as possible but it is going to be an ongoing situation into the summer of 2021.”
The following day, Trudel called back to register another complaint regarding the noise when a Keolis representative explained that he had been told by the MBTA commuter rail’s transportation and the environmental departments that they were no longer taking complaints regarding conditions at West Gloucester Station.
In a call with a Times reporter, Keolis’ Senior Manager of Public Relations and Government Affairs Justin Thompson explained that there had been a misunderstanding between the resident and the Keolis representative at the time and they take every complaint.
“Commuter Rail Customer Service is of course taking any and all complaints,” he clarified. “Whether it be idling by West Gloucester or anything else, we are staffed regularly and willing to address all complaints as they come.”
A solution well underway
As the residents brainstorm potential solutions to the problem, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester resident, has been working with the MBTA to address the problem.
“We have been trying to troubleshoot a solution,” Tarr said. “Why it can’t be turned off while it is waiting for its next stop and trying to look at other locations.”
The final solution: If the trains are planning to idle for longer than 15 minutes, they are to be staged behind Cape Ann Industrial Park.
Signs have been put up by the Industrial Park and the MBTA is working to relocate a switch so the train can change staging locations.
As the construction project will continue into next year, Tarr is scheduling a site visit for residents and MBTA officials where they can go over what the plans are for the future.
“We need to have an effective solution so we aren’t continually dealing with this noise,” he said.
