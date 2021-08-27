BEVERLY — It was Friday the 13th when Dominic Copeland first felt the symptoms. Extreme fatigue. Headache. Loss of appetite. Dizziness. Fever. Chills.
Five days later, Copeland found himself in the back of an ambulance on his way to Beverly Hospital, an oxygen mask strapped to his face as he struggled to breathe. Outside, the skies opened up and the rain pounded down.
"It was like all hell broke loose," he said.
Copeland, a Beverly city councilor, is one of the rare examples of a "breakthrough case," when a person who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 gets the virus. A recent review of state data by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that almost all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths — more than nine in 10 — have occurred among people who are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated.
Copeland, who returned home from the hospital on Tuesday and is now recovering, said he wanted to tell his story to encourage a "community conversation" around the importance of vaccines and staying safe during the pandemic.
"My biggest message is, if we don't come together as a community there's going to be a lot of people who don't make it," he said. "There are people in the hospital right now younger than me who are on ventilators and thought COVID was a hoax and didn't want to get vaccinated."
Copeland's ordeal began a few weeks ago when his son Gabe, 17, tested positive. Gabe, who was partially vaccinated with one shot, was hit hard by the virus and slept for most of several days but has fully recovered, his father said. The rest of the family, including Copeland's wife, Shanin, and their three other sons, were fully vaccinated.
"I thought even if I got it, it would be like a mild case of the flu since I had the vaccination," Dominic Copeland said.
When Copeland got to the emergency room, doctors said a test of his oxygen levels showed that he was close to having to be put on a ventilator. He was admitted to the hospital and administered oxygen, the steroid dexamethasone and the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, and told to lie on his stomach to try to help with his breathing.
"The first few days I was unresponsive to treatment," he said. "At that point it wasn't looking good. If that kept up I would have had to go to the ICU and be put on a ventilator."
Copeland said he received prayers from people "throughout the world" after his wife posted news of his illness on social media. Gradually, he began to improve. After six days in the hospital, he returned home on Tuesday, the day before his 45th birthday.
"If I didn't take the vaccine, I probably wouldn't be alive right now," he said. "Instead of celebrating my birthday, my family would be planning my funeral."
Copeland said he doesn't know why the virus hit him so hard. He is recovering from a hip replacement and acknowledges that he carries a little extra weight, but said he is otherwise in good health. He got his vaccine, the one-shot Johnson & Johnson, in March, so some of its effectiveness might be wearing off, he said. Johnson & Johnson said this week that it is in discussions with health authorities about the need for booster shots.
Still, Copeland is convinced that getting the vaccine ultimately saved his life.
"It doesn't necessarily stop you from getting the virus. It just stops you from dying," he said. "I didn't think it would be this severe, but at the end of the day it worked the way I thought it would as far as me living."
Copeland, who represents Ward 6 on the City Council, said he would like to organize a community meeting, perhaps at the new police station, to talk about people's fears and concerns about COVID-19. He's hoping his story will help.
"We need to break down barriers and misunderstandings," he said. "We can put in all the mask mandates, but if we don't have these conversations it's going to create a war in our community unnecessarily and people are going to die. There's a lot of fear that's going around with people. We've got to get conversations out on the table and work our way through it."
