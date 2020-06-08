BEVERLY - Like nursing home residents everywhere, Henry Sullivan's visits with his family have been confined to Facetime or separated by a window, necessary barriers in a time when COVID-19 has ravaged many of the facilities.
On Friday, the only thing separating the 98-year-old World War II veteran and his son and daughter-in-law was a six-foot-long table on the outdoor patio of the Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.
"This is better than hollering through the window like we did for your birthday," his son, Peter Sullivan, told him.
The visit was the first of its kind at Ledgewood since March 15, when Gov. Charlie Baker banned face-to-face nursing home visits due to the pandemic. Under new guidelines issued last week, a limit of two visitors can now meet residents outdoors but must wear masks, have their temperatures taken, and stay six feet away.
Activities director Susan Carter pushed Sullivan in his wheelchair out to the patio to visit with Peter and Terry Sullivan, who came down from Wolfeboro, N.H. Henry was wearing his World War II baseball cap and a mask.
"Hi. What's your name?," Henry, whose mind and sense of humor are both sharp, joked with Peter.
"It's been so long I forget who you are," Peter answered. "I think you're my father."
Henry Sullivan grew up in Peabody and moved to Beverly when he got married. In World War II he worked as an electrician on the USS The Sullivans, the ship named after the five Sullivan brothers (no relation) who died in the war.
Henry Sullivan worked at the A.C. Lawrence leather factory in Peabody for 53 years, then later for the city of Beverly on a trash truck, at the city dump, and as a school crossing guard. He was married for 68 years to his wife, Phyllis, who died in 2015.
Carter, the activities director, said Sullivan misses the sing-a-longs, cribbage games and other group activities that have been suspended during the pandemic to prevent residents from getting too close. Staff has tried to keep up residents' spirits by visiting them one-on-one in their rooms to talk, listen to music or exercise. In the last couple of weeks, they've been allowed to take them outside.
"It's been kind of hard for Henry because he's a social guy," Carter said. "He's just got the best nature. He waves to everybody and he likes to be in the spotlight. He's just a wonderful guy and he's a pleasure to have here."
During the visit, which was limited to 20 minutes, Henry joked that he needed a haircut, taking off his hat to show his white hair. He talked about how he would walk to work at A.C. Lawrence from his home on Jacobs Street in Peabody, and how he dug up potatoes while working for the Civilian Conservation Corps after he got out of the service. He also asked about what it was like out in the world with all of the pandemic restrictions.
Asked how he felt about the visit, Henry said, "I have a wonderful family, believe me. A wonderful family."
When it was time to leave, Peter and Terry blew kisses and held out their arms in a half circle to give Henry a "virtual hug."
"I'm real happy you're here, believe me," Henry said.
"We'll see you soon," Peter said.
"I hope so," Henry replied.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
